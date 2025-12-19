Unfiltered Pics Of Gwen Stefani Prove Her Makeup Should Never Be Captured Up Close

Gwen Stefani is a rock star who has branched into the world of pop music, fashion, and beauty. She's had many eras in her career, which have involved many different makeup looks and vibes. She even has her own makeup line, GXVE by Gwen Stefani, which is sold by Sephora. But the line has been heavily discounted, sparking rumors on Reddit that it's going out of business. People online have also noticed that the "Shake The Snow Globe" singer has begun to develop Mar-A-Lago face, a Republican makeup (and/or plastic surgery) trend defined by overly plump lips, cakey base makeup, heavy blush or bronzer, and overdramatic eye makeup. The signs are basically impossible to ignore when looking at some of her more recent photos.

Stefani is an icon to many people, and no one in the entertainment industry can reach that status without being an accomplished trendsetter of some kind. But not every beauty moment is memorable for the right reasons. The former coach on "The Voice" has been caught in some questionable makeup looks lately. If she's going to cake it on, she should at least be ready for close-ups. Unfortunately, it's way too easy to find photos of Stefani lately that prove she definitely hasn't been.