Unfiltered Pics Of Gwen Stefani Prove Her Makeup Should Never Be Captured Up Close
Gwen Stefani is a rock star who has branched into the world of pop music, fashion, and beauty. She's had many eras in her career, which have involved many different makeup looks and vibes. She even has her own makeup line, GXVE by Gwen Stefani, which is sold by Sephora. But the line has been heavily discounted, sparking rumors on Reddit that it's going out of business. People online have also noticed that the "Shake The Snow Globe" singer has begun to develop Mar-A-Lago face, a Republican makeup (and/or plastic surgery) trend defined by overly plump lips, cakey base makeup, heavy blush or bronzer, and overdramatic eye makeup. The signs are basically impossible to ignore when looking at some of her more recent photos.
Stefani is an icon to many people, and no one in the entertainment industry can reach that status without being an accomplished trendsetter of some kind. But not every beauty moment is memorable for the right reasons. The former coach on "The Voice" has been caught in some questionable makeup looks lately. If she's going to cake it on, she should at least be ready for close-ups. Unfortunately, it's way too easy to find photos of Stefani lately that prove she definitely hasn't been.
Gwen's face was not ready for an impromptu selfie with a fan
During a December 2025 concert, Gwen Stefani let a fan on stage to take a selfie with her after seeing a sign that she wanted to use it for her Christmas card. It was a sweet moment, but as seen in the final photo on X, the "Cool" singer (or her makeup artist) wasn't prepared for her to be taking close-ups during the show. Her eye makeup, which might be a failed attempt at a cut crease, exaggerated her crows' feet and other lines around her eyes instead of disguising them. Plus, her eyeliner was thick and messy, and her foundation obviously wasn't blended properly near her mouth.
She was serving Republican face for Christmas on 'The Tonight Show'
During a December 2025 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Gwen Stefani wore "Republican face" makeup. The trend isn't exactly flattering on anyone, but Stefani's makeup that night was an obvious fail. She had too much blush on, the foundation on her nose wasn't blended properly, someone appears to have tried and failed small wings of eyeliner or shadow, and she was wearing too much on her lips, which were an odd pinkish gray color. In her defense, the lighting also wasn't doing her favors.
Gwen Stefani had a makeup mishap during an important ceremony
Rock icon Gwen Stefani earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in October 2023, and she shined during the ceremony — just don't look at her eyes too closely. Those natural lines (possibly veins) were on display. It's probably impossible to make them disappear, but she and her makeup team disguise them regularly when her makeup is on point. If you look closely, her top eyelashes appear to have been clumped together, and her mascara application was messy.
Her 'Oh. What. Fun' premiere glam was a fail
Gwen Stefan's Republican face was on full display at the "Oh. What. Fun." premiere in New York City on December 2, 2025. Her base was blended that night, but her lip color and lining exaggerated her lips to an extreme. Her eye makeup was nearly flawless, but not quite. The shadowing under her eyebrow disguised her lines, but gave her a yellowish coloring as if she had a bruise that was healing (she didn't).
Eyes are a tricky spot for Gwen Stefani to master
Gwen Stefani's eyes likely give her and her makeup team trouble because they caused the flaw in her glam at the 2023 CMT Awards, too. Her signature red lip was popping (in a good way) and her foundation was absolutely flawless in her pre-Mar-A-Lago face days. But, the random black eyeshadow smudge didn't have the intended effect (possibly wings?). The shadowing under her eyebrow was giving "black eye" again, and her lashes were way too long.
She was caught in a candid orange moment in 2022
In 2022, Gwen Stefani was caught on candid camera while on set at "Jimmy Kimmel Live." Paparazzi seem to have caught her in the middle of her glam process, because her face looked smooth, although it was different shades of orange. The sun and shadows might have been responsible for the different shades, but she was so orange. We can't fault her for being caught unaware, but it was still an unflattering moment to have had documented on film.
Gwen Stefani's eyeliner failed her during a Hallmark appearance
Gwen Stefani made an appearance on Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" in December 2020, and her eyeliner definitely wasn't playing nice that day. There was way too much of it on her eyelid, and it had a gluey look, but that wasn't all. The wings on her eyes also seem messy, as if they were hastily drawn. But they might not have been wings at all, because even up close, it's very hard to tell where her eyeliner ended, and her fake lashes began. Stefani's eyelashes also look like they were clumped or glued together and uncomfortable to wear.