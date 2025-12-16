Don Jr. Can't Shake His Shady Dating Reputation With Bettina Anderson Proposal

"Is this like his 6th wife?" one person commented on the clip of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson announcing their engagement on X. In reality, Don Jr. has only been married once, but he wastes no time hopping from one partner to the next. And, folks have taken note. "I thought marriage was sacred, is this his second or third?" another commenter asked. "How many times has Don Jr announced that this one is the love of [his] life?" another X user added with a laughing emoji. Another commenter summed it up well, simply writing, "Ugh, bad batting average."

And, if there was any question as to whether this relationship was moving at an unusually swift pace, there was evidence that many people didn't even realize Don Jr. had broken up with his ex. Yikes. "I thought he was already married," one commenter wrote. "Oh ! Wait ! What happened to Kimberly?" asked another.

People want different things out of their relationships. Yet, there are likely very few people who want news of their engagement to be met with confusion because people thought your hubby-to-be was still engaged to his ex. Still, hopefully Anderson can take heart in the comments from folks who are wishing the couple well. Only time will tell if this romance is as doomed as the rest of the commenters seem to think it is.