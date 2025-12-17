Donald Trump Overshadowed Don Jr. And Bettina's Engagement In Unexpected Way, Expert Says
For some bizarre reason, Bettina Anderson's future father-in-law, President Donald Trump, took precedence in her engagement announcement. After Donald Trump Jr. admitted to the attendees of the 2025 White House Christmas reception, on December 15, that he wasn't sure whether Anderson would even accept his proposal, the businessman invited her to say a few words. However, instead of gushing about her fiancée, the Palm Beach socialite chose to thank Donald for throwing them such a lavish party, and his ego evidently basked in the thundering applause that followed. Unfortunately, Don Jr. wasn't second up on the agenda either, as Anderson then proceeded to gush about Melania Trump's Christmas decorations. After all of that, she enthused about the happy couple's dreamy proposal weekend before sharing, "I get to marry the love of my life. I feel just like the luckiest girl in the world."
BREAKING: Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are ENGAGED.
— Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) December 16, 2025
After giving the president a quick peck on the cheek, the model walked off the stage with her future husband trailing behind her. To better understand this supremely awkward display, The List chatted with Traci Brown, CSP, a body language expert and behavior analyst. To start, the expert echoed what was on all of our minds by stating, "I'd think she'd say how great Don Jr. is first since it's an engagement announcement." Although Brown found it noteworthy that Anderson's speech was centered around Donald, instead of his son, she also had a reasonable explanation for the apparent flub. "My first thought is that she's on the spot and didn't know she was going to speak so she simply said thank you first," the body language expert professed. Ultimately, though, Brown believed that the Palm Beach socialite's body language with her fiancé exhibited several major signs that the couple is totally loved-up.
Donald Trump's response to his son's engagement left a lot to be desired
While exclusively speaking with The List, about Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement, body language expert Traci Brown pointed out, "When Donald Jr is talking she's looking right at him and is very congruent with happiness." She elaborated, "Her mouth is smiling, her eyes are smiling (that's the real tipoff for happiness)." According to Brown, President Donald Trump's eldest son seemed equally enamored with his future wife, with the expert noting, "Don Jr. shows her the same loving look that she gave him when he was at the podium." Ultimately, Brown reckons that this exciting new chapter in their relationship is off to a good start. However, it's unclear whether Don Jr.'s father feels the same way. Donald Trump gave Bettina Anderson a suspicious response after the big engagement news announcement, seemingly mouthing, "Good luck" to her before she exited the podium, (via X, formerly known as Twitter).
Although this lukewarm reaction wasn't all that out of the ordinary, especially for the divisive politician, it still gave the uncomfortable impression that Donald was unsure whether the couple's love would stand the test of time. His strange response was also yet another sign that Don Jr. can't shake his shady dating reputation with his proposal to Bettina Anderson. The businessman's first marriage, to Vanessa Trump, ended after 12 years because he reportedly cheated on her with singer Aubrey O'Day. Then, he had a years-long engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle, which ultimately ended in 2024. And considering all of the glaring signs that Anderson and Don Jr.'s relationship will never last, it's safe to say that she can use all the good luck she can get.