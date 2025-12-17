Donald Trump Overshadowed Don Jr. And Bettina's Engagement In Unexpected Way, Expert Says

For some bizarre reason, Bettina Anderson's future father-in-law, President Donald Trump, took precedence in her engagement announcement. After Donald Trump Jr. admitted to the attendees of the 2025 White House Christmas reception, on December 15, that he wasn't sure whether Anderson would even accept his proposal, the businessman invited her to say a few words. However, instead of gushing about her fiancée, the Palm Beach socialite chose to thank Donald for throwing them such a lavish party, and his ego evidently basked in the thundering applause that followed. Unfortunately, Don Jr. wasn't second up on the agenda either, as Anderson then proceeded to gush about Melania Trump's Christmas decorations. After all of that, she enthused about the happy couple's dreamy proposal weekend before sharing, "I get to marry the love of my life. I feel just like the luckiest girl in the world."

After giving the president a quick peck on the cheek, the model walked off the stage with her future husband trailing behind her. To better understand this supremely awkward display, The List chatted with Traci Brown, CSP, a body language expert and behavior analyst. To start, the expert echoed what was on all of our minds by stating, "I'd think she'd say how great Don Jr. is first since it's an engagement announcement." Although Brown found it noteworthy that Anderson's speech was centered around Donald, instead of his son, she also had a reasonable explanation for the apparent flub. "My first thought is that she's on the spot and didn't know she was going to speak so she simply said thank you first," the body language expert professed. Ultimately, though, Brown believed that the Palm Beach socialite's body language with her fiancé exhibited several major signs that the couple is totally loved-up.