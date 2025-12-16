Donald Trump Gave Bettina Anderson A Suspicious Response After Engagement News
Both Donald Trump Jr. and his newly minted fiancée, Bettina Anderson, are likely trying to forget about his relationship history right about now. From the sound of it, though, Donald Trump seemingly hasn't forgotten the fact that this time last year, we were all just finding out that Don Jr.'s last engagement was over. After Don Jr.'s announcement that he had proposed to Anderson, Trump took a moment to congratulate his daughter-in-law-to-be. Instead of expressing the usual celebratory sentiments, though, the president opted for something a bit more ominous.
As Anderson and Don Jr. left the podium at the December 15 White House Christmas reception, Trump kissed the bride-to-be on the cheek and seemed to say, "Good luck." That isn't necessarily a bad or out-of-the-ordinary wish to share with someone embarking on a new phase of their life. However, it's a bit different from saying "congrats" or "welcome to the family," or any of the myriad responses most people would choose. It also seems to imply that the marriage (or even the engagement itself) may not last. Considering the fact that Don Jr. has both an ex-wife and an ex-fiancée, getting a ring from this nepo baby doesn't guarantee commitment, and saying "good luck" only serves to highlight this.
Don Jr.'s past relationships may show the writing on the wall
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. announced their breakup in December 2024. The couple began dating in 2018 before quietly getting engaged in 2020. By the time they actually announced their split, Anderson was already known as Don Jr.'s rumored mistress, and affair chatter was everywhere. He wasted no time making things official with Anderson in a leaked pic from the Mar-a-Lago Christmas dinner later that month.
For many people, this more or less confirmed that Don Jr. and Anderson were having an affair before Guilfoyle was out of the picture. He also cheated on his first wife while she was pregnant, so, needless to say, his adulterous behavior is a serious sign that Don Jr. and Anderson's relationship will never last.
Don Jr.'s choice to speed-run his romance with Anderson within a year of parting ways with Guilfoyle is definitely a glaring red flag, as well. Based on how things have been going, we wouldn't be surprised to see these two rush their way to the altar now, too. Is it possible that Don Jr. has changed and that he's finally found "the one?" Absolutely. Is it more likely that history is destiny, and that his track record shows how this will all turn out? Well, we'll just quote his dad and say, "... good luck."