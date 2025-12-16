Donald Trump Gave Bettina Anderson A Suspicious Response After Engagement News

Both Donald Trump Jr. and his newly minted fiancée, Bettina Anderson, are likely trying to forget about his relationship history right about now. From the sound of it, though, Donald Trump seemingly hasn't forgotten the fact that this time last year, we were all just finding out that Don Jr.'s last engagement was over. After Don Jr.'s announcement that he had proposed to Anderson, Trump took a moment to congratulate his daughter-in-law-to-be. Instead of expressing the usual celebratory sentiments, though, the president opted for something a bit more ominous.

As Anderson and Don Jr. left the podium at the December 15 White House Christmas reception, Trump kissed the bride-to-be on the cheek and seemed to say, "Good luck." That isn't necessarily a bad or out-of-the-ordinary wish to share with someone embarking on a new phase of their life. However, it's a bit different from saying "congrats" or "welcome to the family," or any of the myriad responses most people would choose. It also seems to imply that the marriage (or even the engagement itself) may not last. Considering the fact that Don Jr. has both an ex-wife and an ex-fiancée, getting a ring from this nepo baby doesn't guarantee commitment, and saying "good luck" only serves to highlight this.