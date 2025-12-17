The Biggest Rumors About The Royal Family's 2025 Christmas Plans

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Christmastime is just as likely to abound with good cheer as it is with family drama — and the British royals know it. Every year, these elite members of the upper crust gather at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk to enjoy beautiful decorations and fun gifts. As royal expert, Robert Jobson, told the Express, "On Christmas Eve when all the clan are together, the queen's grandchildren and great-grandchildren put the finishing touches to the 20-foot Christmas tree in the White Drawing Room. Presents will be opened that day at teatime as the royals still keep to the German practice of opening their gifts on Christmas Eve."

While that all might sound swell, the royal family's 2025 Christmas plans are not exactly expected to overflow with good tidings. In the months before the holiday, ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson — formerly known as the Duchess of York — were stripped of their titles due to their associations with notorious sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein. The king's youngest son, Prince Harry, finally took the first step toward a familial reconciliation. And, minor royals like Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been caught in the crossfire. All these intense family dynamics have led to a great number of rumors surrounding the holiday. Regardless of which ones prove to be true, it's evident that the royal family will have to navigate several complicated issues at Sandringham this year.