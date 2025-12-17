Melania Trump's Ego-Filled Trailer Wants You To Know She's Not Just Donald's 'Arm Candy'
Melania Trump wants the world to know she's not just a trophy wife for her husband, President Donald Trump. In fact, the trailer for the MGM Amazon Studios film "Melania" dropped on Wednesday, December 17, and Melania is only shown by POTUS' side for two split seconds in the minute-long teaser. This appears to be an intentional artistic choice in a film named for the former model, which follows her as she prepares to become first lady for the second time. The documentary seems to aim for a portrayal of Melania as her own woman, and not just an accessory for her husband to trot out for public appearances.
The idea of the Melania being "arm candy" has floated around in the media for many years, perpetuated by the first lady's former aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, in a "BBC Newsnight" interview in 2020. "I do believe it's a transactional marriage," Wolkoff shared. "I mean ... Donald got arm candy." She referenced Melania's only Vogue cover, a 2005 photo in which Melania wore her wedding dress, saying that at the time, the publicity helped the couple gain public credibility. "She was a young model, striving. She didn't have the success yet ... and 10 years after that, she's the First Lady of the United States. So, I do believe it was a magic moment and I also believe it was a made-for-TV moment," Wolkoff added of Melania's impressive public transformation.
There are telling moments about the Trumps' marriage in the Melania trailer
Regardless of the trailer's intentions, the busy woman in "Melania" doesn't appear to have any interest in her husband's personal victories. In a candid moment shown in the film's teaser, Melania Trump calls Donald Trump on what is presumably election night 2024, after he's been elected to his second term. "Hi, Mr. President. Congratulations," she begins the call, while standing in an ostentatious New York City office.
The exchange that follows suggests that the Trumps' marriage is just one battle between two gigantic egos. "Did you watch it?" Donald asks on the other line. "I did not. Yeah, I will see it on the news," Melania replies. There is objectively no emotion in either of those responses. He's presumably most concerned that she watched him be declared victor and give a speech, while she clearly lets him know she had better things to do. Not exactly a romantic dynamic.
During another telling moment, Trump is shown practicing a speech about his legacy being one of a peacemaker. "Peacemaker and unifier," Melania clarifies from her seat. It's a subtle indication that she's concerned with his public image, likely because it's connected to hers, which is perhaps a reason the Trumps stay together. Even in a 60-second teaser, "Melania" proves that the first lady is a smart woman. But no amount of meetings about fashion or safety has suggested she cares about her husband or the U.S. more than she cares about herself.