Melania Trump's Ego-Filled Trailer Wants You To Know She's Not Just Donald's 'Arm Candy'

Regardless of the trailer's intentions, the busy woman in "Melania" doesn't appear to have any interest in her husband's personal victories. In a candid moment shown in the film's teaser, Melania Trump calls Donald Trump on what is presumably election night 2024, after he's been elected to his second term. "Hi, Mr. President. Congratulations," she begins the call, while standing in an ostentatious New York City office.

The exchange that follows suggests that the Trumps' marriage is just one battle between two gigantic egos. "Did you watch it?" Donald asks on the other line. "I did not. Yeah, I will see it on the news," Melania replies. There is objectively no emotion in either of those responses. He's presumably most concerned that she watched him be declared victor and give a speech, while she clearly lets him know she had better things to do. Not exactly a romantic dynamic.

During another telling moment, Trump is shown practicing a speech about his legacy being one of a peacemaker. "Peacemaker and unifier," Melania clarifies from her seat. It's a subtle indication that she's concerned with his public image, likely because it's connected to hers, which is perhaps a reason the Trumps stay together. Even in a 60-second teaser, "Melania" proves that the first lady is a smart woman. But no amount of meetings about fashion or safety has suggested she cares about her husband or the U.S. more than she cares about herself.