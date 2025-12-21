Where Hunter Biden Stands With His Secret Daughter, Navy, And Her Mother

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Biden family tree is long and complicated, but one branch is rarely ever acknowledged by the political dynasty. In 2019, it was reported that Hunter Biden had been previously involved in a romantic relationship with an Arkansas woman named Lunden Roberts, which resulted in a child. Roberts sued the son of former President Joe Biden, requesting that Hunter take a paternity test to prove he was the father. After a court ordered a DNA test, Hunter's life read like the plot to a "Maury" episode; despite denying it, he was the father.

Roberts' life with her daughter, Navy, doesn't involve Hunter as of 2024. In December of that year, she revealed to The Sunday Times that, while Hunter — who had never met his daughter — used to make regular Zoom calls to Navy, he hadn't called in eight months. Roberts surmised that it likely had to do with the publication of her book, "Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden," which was released in August 2024. "To get to know Navy, to get to love her and then pull back because I chose to write a book," she told The Times. "I don't understand how anyone can be angry [at someone] for telling the truth."

The memoir details Roberts' relationship with Hunter, which began in 2016. The pair met at a party when Hunter was battling a crack cocaine addiction and still grieving his brother, Beau Biden, who tragically died of a brain tumor in 2015. "He was in a very, very dark place," she told People in 2024, noting that her empathy drew her closer to the point where she fell in love.

