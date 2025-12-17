Susie Wiles Reportedly Tried To Sweep Her Bombshell Vanity Fair Claims Under The Rug

As Chris Whipple revealed in the aforementioned CNN interview, Susie Wiles seemed "all-in and enthusiastic about it" when he approached her about the Vanity Fair profile. She proceeded to speak freely for it — even when her candidness about other high-profile figures was bordering on insulting. She called Elon Musk "an avowed ketamine [user]" and "an odd, odd duck," and said that JD Vance has been "a conspiracy theorist for a decade," among other eyebrow-raising comments. She even seemed to confirm that Donald Trump is explicitly seeking retribution through his Justice Department.

When the article was published, Wiles quickly fought back on X, calling it "a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history," claiming that it aimed to "paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team." Unfortunately, there is nothing she can do about the fact that everything she said to Whipple had been recorded, and this tells a very different story.

Luckily for Wiles, Trump has yet to turn against her after what she said to Vanity Fair. Instead, he's glomming onto her "hit piece" narrative. "I didn't read it, but I don't read Vanity Fair — but [Wiles has] done a fantastic job," he told The New York Post on Tuesday, adding, "I think from what I hear, the facts were wrong, and it was a very misguided interviewer, purposely misguided." Regardless of what they're saying publicly, though, it's safe to say they all wish Wiles had kept her mouth shut.