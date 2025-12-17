Susie Wiles Reportedly Tried To Sweep Her Bombshell Vanity Fair Claims Under The Rug
Donald Trump's history-making Chief of Staff Susie Wiles certainly made waves with her interview in the bombshell December 16 Vanity Fair article, "Susie Wiles, JD Vance, and the 'Junkyard Dogs': The White House Chief of Staff on Trump's Second Term." The profile has been going viral for myriad reasons, including how the outlet did Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dirty with a jarring, unfiltered pic and how the chief of staff unflatteringly described Trump as having an "alcoholic's personality." Apparently, Wiles tried to backtrack her remarks, something which completely blew up in her face.
According to one viral tweet on X, formerly Twitter, from Dominic Michael Tripi of World Independent News, "Susie Wiles initially attempted to dispute that she issued certain remarks to Vanity Fair, but the writer of the piece played a recording of her comments, making it impossible to deny." Chris Whipple, the author of the now-famous Vanity Fair profile, confirmed this when he told CNN's Anderson Cooper, "I recorded every interview."
According to Whipple, this included 11 interviews over the course of nearly one year, all of which were on the record. "It was astonishing to me the extent to which she was unguarded and freewheeling on the record all the time," he explained. Considering the things Wiles let slip in these interviews, it's no surprise that the wide-eyed chief of staff regretted some of what she said after the fact.
Susie Wiles clearly regrets her candor
As Chris Whipple revealed in the aforementioned CNN interview, Susie Wiles seemed "all-in and enthusiastic about it" when he approached her about the Vanity Fair profile. She proceeded to speak freely for it — even when her candidness about other high-profile figures was bordering on insulting. She called Elon Musk "an avowed ketamine [user]" and "an odd, odd duck," and said that JD Vance has been "a conspiracy theorist for a decade," among other eyebrow-raising comments. She even seemed to confirm that Donald Trump is explicitly seeking retribution through his Justice Department.
When the article was published, Wiles quickly fought back on X, calling it "a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history," claiming that it aimed to "paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team." Unfortunately, there is nothing she can do about the fact that everything she said to Whipple had been recorded, and this tells a very different story.
Luckily for Wiles, Trump has yet to turn against her after what she said to Vanity Fair. Instead, he's glomming onto her "hit piece" narrative. "I didn't read it, but I don't read Vanity Fair — but [Wiles has] done a fantastic job," he told The New York Post on Tuesday, adding, "I think from what I hear, the facts were wrong, and it was a very misguided interviewer, purposely misguided." Regardless of what they're saying publicly, though, it's safe to say they all wish Wiles had kept her mouth shut.