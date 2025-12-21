Mike Johnson Hasn't Been Spared From Plastic Surgery Rumors

There's a reason House Speaker Mike Johnson is practically unrecognizable in a bearded throwback picture with his wife, and that reason is not natural aging. At least, that's what internet scuttlebutt is suggesting.

In a November 2025 skit from The Daily Show, the speaker was accused of resorting to plastic surgery to tune up his appearance. Comedian Desi Lydic noted that Johnson "is looking glowed up from the throat up," referencing a snapshot of the Republican sporting baby-like cheeks in a March 2025 Fox News interview. Lydic pointed out that Johnson's lack of frown lines on his forehead is likely due to Botox injections and suggested that his chubby cheeks are the result of some swelling after getting fillers. Comedians aren't the only ones who have noticed Johnson's more youthful appearance. Side-by-side pictures of Johnson show just how much he's changed, and netizens have taken it upon themselves to point this out on social media. After his Fox News appearance, one X user noted, "He got the mar a lago glow up." Added another, "Did he get Botox?"

It is ironic that Johnson appears to be trying to fit the Donald Trump mold, given that he used to be an outspoken critic of the president. In 2015, as the former "Apprentice" host geared up for his 2016 presidential run, Johnson issued a stark warning in a seemingly since-deleted Facebook post. "The thing about Donald Trump is that he lacks the character and the moral center we desperately need again in the White House," he penned, per The New York Times. "I am afraid he would break more things than he fixes. He is a hot head by nature, and that is a dangerous trait to have in a Commander in Chief."