Side-By-Side Pics Of Speaker Mike Johnson Show Just How Much He's Changed
Mike Johnson has been Speaker of the House since he was elected in October 2023, and thus a constant presence in the news cycle. People immediately recognize him with his round, Harry Potter-esque glasses and gray streaks in his hair. But a carousel he posted to Instagram on May 1, 2024 — he and his wife Kelly's 25th wedding anniversary — proved he used to look much different.
"I have never been more grateful for this extraordinary woman with whom I have been blessed to build a life and an amazing family," he gushed in the caption. The first snapshot was their wedding photo, with a boyish Johnson still wearing round glasses, but his hair was longer in the front, with short bangs. Not a speck of gray in sight, only brown locks. He actually looked somewhat like an early-2000s Orlando Bloom.
The second photo in the carousel showed Johnson, sans glasses, looking even more unrecognizable than his wedding pic. His bangs were much longer in the sepia-toned snapshot. Without the glasses, it's easier to see just how long Johnson's eyelashes are. Another photo in the carousel featured a current pic of the longtime couple. Unlike her husband, Kelly looked nearly the same, just with longer hair.
A cheating rumor could disrupt Johnson's marriage
Although that photo carousel was shared to Instagram in 2024, some comments on it were posted in November 2025, and they didn't bode well for Mike and Kelly Johnson's marriage, which has glaringly obvious red flags. During that month, rumors spread that the Speaker of the House was on dating apps, particularly the gay hookup app, Grindr. "Total Grindr boy!" one person commented, adding three laughing emojis. Another wrote, "Poor woman. Hope she's enjoying the pool boy while you're in the backseat with some dude you met on [Grindr]!!"
The rumor started back in September 2025 after TikTok user @razzledazzlemo threatened to reveal Johnson's Grindr profile. The poster later revealed in a second video that the social media platform removed the first vid, and they had given all the materials related to the claim over to an investigative journalist.
As of November 25, 2025, the rumor is simply just that, an unsubstantiated claim; Johnson, the father of four, hasn't publicly addressed the allegation. But it does make people wonder, especially because of how awkward Johnson and his wife are in public.