Side-By-Side Pics Of Speaker Mike Johnson Show Just How Much He's Changed

Mike Johnson has been Speaker of the House since he was elected in October 2023, and thus a constant presence in the news cycle. People immediately recognize him with his round, Harry Potter-esque glasses and gray streaks in his hair. But a carousel he posted to Instagram on May 1, 2024 — he and his wife Kelly's 25th wedding anniversary — proved he used to look much different.

"I have never been more grateful for this extraordinary woman with whom I have been blessed to build a life and an amazing family," he gushed in the caption. The first snapshot was their wedding photo, with a boyish Johnson still wearing round glasses, but his hair was longer in the front, with short bangs. Not a speck of gray in sight, only brown locks. He actually looked somewhat like an early-2000s Orlando Bloom.

The second photo in the carousel showed Johnson, sans glasses, looking even more unrecognizable than his wedding pic. His bangs were much longer in the sepia-toned snapshot. Without the glasses, it's easier to see just how long Johnson's eyelashes are. Another photo in the carousel featured a current pic of the longtime couple. Unlike her husband, Kelly looked nearly the same, just with longer hair.