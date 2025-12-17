'The View' Hosts Are Convinced Susie Wiles' Vanity Fair Interview Was A Hit On JD Vance

It's strange to imagine that Susie Wiles was shocked to hear the things that she, herself, revealed to Vanity Fair writer Chris Whipple appear in the piece. Maybe, though, she actually wanted these opinions to be known. "She criticized the tariffs. She basically explained they shouldn't have gone the way they did. She criticized cutting USAID, which gutted American soft power, and the handling of the Epstein files," Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out on "The View."

Wiles reportedly tried to sweep her bombshell Vanity Fair claims under the rug, only to discover that everything she said over the course of nearly one year's worth of interviews had been recorded. But what would prompt Wiles to spill secrets in an interview she knew was on the record? And is that actually what she did? Ex-aide to Trump, Griffin, doesn't think so. "I think she was intentional in this," she explained. Griffin suggested that Wiles "may be thinking of leaving next year" alongside other members of Trump's cabinet. So, Griffin said, "I think she wanted to put on the record some things she didn't agree with."

During a Pennsylvania rally the same day the Vanity Fair article was published, JD Vance also said, "Susie Wiles — we have our disagreements. We agree much more than we disagree, but I've never seen her be disloyal to the president of the United States..." per Axios. Since both the White House and Trump himself are defending Wiles, Vance surely feels obligated to defend her, too. Even so, she may be hoping to derail his political future in favor of her own.