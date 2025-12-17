Amy Schumer's Ex Husband Isn't Handling Their Split Well

Many people believe there were signs that Amy Schumer's marriage was headed for divorce all along, but that isn't making the split any easier on her soon-to-be ex, Chris Fischer. From Schumer's since-deleted Instagram post announcing her divorce to jokes about their prenup, the star's behavior amidst the split has seemed a bit erratic and "try-hard" from the outside looking in. Apparently, Fischer is struggling behind the scenes even more.

"Chris is lost right now but is comforted by the fact that Amy will always be in his life because of [their six-year-old son] Gene," a source told The Daily Mail. Still, they said, "He is sad that it has come to this." Schumer sold the couple's Brooklyn Heights townhouse in early December 2025, and her odd Instagram post followed shortly after, with Schumer writing, "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years" (via Page Six).

This all seems to imply that Schumer is the one propelling the split forward, and what the insider shared about Fischer only reinforces this. "Being her friend and co-parenting is great, but being in love and with her in marriage was better," they said regarding Fischer's outlook, adding, "Of course, everyone eventually moves on from heartache, and Chris will too, but it is going to take him some time, as Amy is a such an important part of his life."