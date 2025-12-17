Amy Schumer's Ex Husband Isn't Handling Their Split Well
Many people believe there were signs that Amy Schumer's marriage was headed for divorce all along, but that isn't making the split any easier on her soon-to-be ex, Chris Fischer. From Schumer's since-deleted Instagram post announcing her divorce to jokes about their prenup, the star's behavior amidst the split has seemed a bit erratic and "try-hard" from the outside looking in. Apparently, Fischer is struggling behind the scenes even more.
"Chris is lost right now but is comforted by the fact that Amy will always be in his life because of [their six-year-old son] Gene," a source told The Daily Mail. Still, they said, "He is sad that it has come to this." Schumer sold the couple's Brooklyn Heights townhouse in early December 2025, and her odd Instagram post followed shortly after, with Schumer writing, "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years" (via Page Six).
This all seems to imply that Schumer is the one propelling the split forward, and what the insider shared about Fischer only reinforces this. "Being her friend and co-parenting is great, but being in love and with her in marriage was better," they said regarding Fischer's outlook, adding, "Of course, everyone eventually moves on from heartache, and Chris will too, but it is going to take him some time, as Amy is a such an important part of his life."
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer are still united over their son
Ultimately, it's still unclear what exactly led to the divorce or whether Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer are really on different pages about it; perhaps he just doesn't hate Palestinians as much as Schumer. From the sound of it, though, the two seem to be wholly united about one thing: co-parenting their young son. "[Schumer] expects that they'll co-parent full-time together and that [Fischer will] see Gene almost as much as he does now — if not more," a source told Page Six, adding, "They are still largely under the same roof, for the kid's sake." According to the source, it is important for Schumer that Fischer is still there for Gene and even hopes that all three of them could travel together if she goes on tour in the future. "She just never wants to be romantically involved with him again," they noted.
Official confirmation that Schumer and Fischer are no longer a couple didn't come as a total shock to the public. Schumer had been sending divorce rumors into overdrive during a since-deleted Instagram post on December 1, in which she ambiguously mentioned her marriage issues and said she was hoping for the best. Apparently, however, it seems like the only thing Schumer did was hope, and so the best didn't happen.
As another insider put it in the aforementioned Daily Mail article, "They didn't try to fix [their marriage]. They didn't put focus on their relationship; it was all about themselves and their kid, but never about them and never about trying to get back to when they first found love. Now it is too late." As such, maybe this split was inevitable.