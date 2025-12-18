Donald Trump's Rambling Address To The Nation Fuels Cognitive Decline Rumors
President Donald Trump's address to the nation on December 17, 2025, was a Truth Social rant disguised as a speech. The divisive politician was more red-faced than ever as he shouted into a microphone that the Democrats were responsible for rising costs and essentially everything else Trump was being critiqued for. Of course, the Republican's massive ego wouldn't even let him acknowledge that he had critics in the first place, as literally every other president in history has. So, Trump resorted instead to bragging about how the world was so impressed by the way that he'd handled the terrible economy his predecessor, Joe Biden, created. As always, fact-checkers had a field day with the speech.
While watching what felt like a live performance of one of his social media rants, many people took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to question the president's mental state. "This Trump speech, with his frantic tone and shrieking, is yet another reminder that he is clearly demented and sick," one user wrote. He also felt that the controversial leader's inability to pronounce basic words like "warrior" was yet another sign that he was in steep cognitive decline. Political commentator Brian Krassenstein similarly quipped that the frenzied address came across as a "spam email" with an incoherent jumble of "MAGA buzzwords."
Trump sounds like a maniac at some sort of demented open mic pic.twitter.com/EOaHxKUBwC
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 18, 2025
Naturally, California Governor Gavin Newsom couldn't resist making a crack about the speech, with his press office tweeting a news clipping from "The Simpsons," featuring a photo of angry Grampa Abe with the headline: "Old man yells at cloud." Meanwhile, commentator Ron Filipkowski tweeted that the president's rambling remarks could be a result of him facing cognitive decline, being on medication, or simply having too limited a vocabulary to convincingly deliver the speech he was presented with.
President Trump can't escape the cognitive decline rumors
Although there have been several glaringly obvious signs that Donald Trump's health is in decline, the president has continued to confidently proclaim that he is the healthiest man to ever walk the Earth. In November 2025, the New York Times reported that Trump had shortened his workdays and reduced his official appearances due to his advanced age. The report chronicled all of the reasons why people were questioning his health, including the divisive politician's public naps and the big beautiful bruise on his hand, which White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt bizarrely attributed to excessive hand-shaking.
Trump responded to the ill-health rumors directly with a social media freakout that only further hinted he had something to hide. The former "Apprentice" host kicked off his Truth Social rant with a rather tall claim: "There has never been a President that has worked as hard as me! My hours are the longest, and my results are among the best." After giving himself yet another pat on the back for his many supposed accomplishments, the Republican proudly described how he had taken numerous "boring" examinations that were "seen and supervised by top doctors, all of whom have given me PERFECT Marks — Some have even said they have never seen such Strong Results."
Unsurprisingly, his post did not have the intended effect, leaving many X commentators wondering why someone in the supposed peak of his health had to repeatedly undergo such tests in the first place. Suffice it to say that no amount of Truth Social rants, or rambling public speeches for that matter, will make people forget about all of the Trump moments that made them question his cognitive test results.