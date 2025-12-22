Donald Trump's Allies Aren't As Supportive Behind Closed Doors, Says Marjorie Taylor Greene
According to Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican politicians are even more two-faced behind the scenes. During a December 2025 appearance on CBS News' "60 Minutes," the controversial Georgia congresswoman dished on how her fellow politicians supposedly did a complete 180 on President Donald Trump. "I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024, they all started [...] kissing his a**, decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time," Greene detailed.
When asked whether her colleagues' support was genuine, she reasoned that it was mostly fear-driven because they knew that a scathing Truth Social post from the commander-in-chief wouldn't bode well for them. Meanwhile, in an interview with CNN later that very same month, the former Trump loyalist suggested that many Republican politicians would start to publicly oppose the president as they geared up for re-election campaigns or even a bid for the highest office in the country themselves. In the divisive leader's eyes, though, there is only one traitor in this story, and it's her.
In another biting Truth Social post, Trump proved that he was losing his nickname touch with his attack on Greene, labeling his once-staunch follower, "Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown," before clarifying, "(Green turns Brown under stress!)." During a previous appearance on CNN, the Georgia representative explained that she had done more than enough to support the president when she believed that his policies aligned with her views. In fact, according to Greene, she had spent her time, effort, and around seven figures campaigning for Trump at a time when the world was turned against him.
Trump apparently did nothing to help Marjorie Taylor Greene during a grave time in her life
In November 2025, Marjorie Taylor Green took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to sadly announce that she had faced pipe bomb threats on her home and pizza doxing following Donald Trump's Truth Social call-out. Tragically, even her child faced death threats. Even worse, when she reached out to the president and his inner circle for support, most turned their backs on her. "I sent these assassination threats on my son to President Trump in which he responded with harsh accusatory replies and zero sympathy," Greene claimed at the time. During her appearance on "60 Minutes," the outspoken politician stated that one of the death threats her son received actually featured the subject line: "Marjorie Traitor Greene." As a result, she believed that Trump had "directly fueled" the public vitriol against her by deeming her a traitor on social media.
Greene's years of loyalty to him seem even more wasted when we consider the divisive leader's response to the harassment he arguably triggered with his Truth Social rant. Trump dismissed such concerns when questioned by reporters, shrugging, "I don't think her life is in danger. [...] Frankly, I don't think anybody cares about her," (via Instagram). Even after he joined the long list of politicians who can't stand Marjorie Taylor Greene, she continued to speak her truth. In a December 2025 post on X, the Georgia representative pointed out that her job was not to wholly support everything the president did, but rather to be a voice for her constituents. What's more is that Greene repeatedly one-upped Trump without stooping to his level in their nasty feud.