Matt Gaetz's Former Classmates Spilled All The Dirt On His 'Frat Boy' Behavior

Matt Gaetz might have proven that he's the ultimate snowflake, but his former college classmates used another term to describe him: "frat boy." During his tenure as a Florida congressman, some of Gaetz's former law school peers spoke to Business Insider, and they didn't exactly have the most flattering things to say. "He was just another dude that I didn't want to hang out with in law school," former classmate Carolyn Fiddler recalled. Others, who remained anonymous, were even more candid, including sharing an email with the outlet in which Gaetz invited his friends to a Super Bowl party he was hosting, encouraging them to "bring some incidentals (napkins, cups, chips, strippers, ext.[sic])." Although a friend clarified that the request for strippers was a joke, Gaetz's frat boy lifestyle was not.

Former classmates detailed the wild parties and drinking games the disgraced politician engaged in during his youth. "There are a handful of students that stood out as being particularly intelligent, others as particularly aggressive — we call them 'gunners,'" one disclosed. "[Gaetz] wasn't either of those. He's always been kind of a frat boy." It's worth noting that at least one person who attended college with Gaetz didn't think he was all bad, calling him "a great guy." The politician's alma mater apparently doesn't agree, though.

Gaetz didn't even make it onto William & Mary Law School's "incredible alumni" list. Ouch. His frat boy ways followed him into his political career too, with Gaetz facing allegations of spending an eye-watering $90,000 on sex workers and drugs. One of the women he allegedly paid for sex was only 17 years old at the time. The politician has consistently denied any wrongdoing, telling supporters at a 2021 Republican summit, "I'm being falsely accused of exchanging money for naughty favors," per NBC News.