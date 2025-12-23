Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's Makeup Is Always A Dated Disaster

Even though Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna may not be the first person you think of in terms of the Republican makeup trend, the congresswoman is definitely doing her part to continue the outdated, considerably heavier coverage of 2016-era cosmetics associated with the look. Early in her career, Luna spent time serving in the military and working as a model. After an initial, failed congressional campaign, Luna was successfully elected in 2022, and she was then re-elected in 2024. But her makeup habits haven't exactly caught up to modern trends in the interim.

Although Luna's naturally bold brows don't need any enhancement, the congresswoman often goes completely overboard with the pencil, making them look blocky, like in the above Instagram pic from December 2024. The overfilled brows and the huge false eyelashes really shrink the space above her eyes. Likewise, the thick, black wing of Luna's top liner is way too harsh, making her eyes look even smaller. The military vet also showcased another dated makeup style when she was featured in the November/December 2024 issue of Maxim.

On the cover and inside the magazine alike, Luna's pics had some serious Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kimberly Guilfoyle makeup vibes, since the congresswoman had an extremely smoky eye that extended almost up to her eyebrow and under her lower lashes. On the plus side, while Luna might pile on the cosmetics, she is also an advocate for making them safer. In May 2024, the politician moved to ban parabens with the "No Toxic Chemicals in Cosmetics Act," per Florida Politics. As Luna proclaimed on Instagram, "For far too long, our government has ignored these health consequences."