Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's Makeup Is Always A Dated Disaster
Even though Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna may not be the first person you think of in terms of the Republican makeup trend, the congresswoman is definitely doing her part to continue the outdated, considerably heavier coverage of 2016-era cosmetics associated with the look. Early in her career, Luna spent time serving in the military and working as a model. After an initial, failed congressional campaign, Luna was successfully elected in 2022, and she was then re-elected in 2024. But her makeup habits haven't exactly caught up to modern trends in the interim.
Although Luna's naturally bold brows don't need any enhancement, the congresswoman often goes completely overboard with the pencil, making them look blocky, like in the above Instagram pic from December 2024. The overfilled brows and the huge false eyelashes really shrink the space above her eyes. Likewise, the thick, black wing of Luna's top liner is way too harsh, making her eyes look even smaller. The military vet also showcased another dated makeup style when she was featured in the November/December 2024 issue of Maxim.
On the cover and inside the magazine alike, Luna's pics had some serious Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kimberly Guilfoyle makeup vibes, since the congresswoman had an extremely smoky eye that extended almost up to her eyebrow and under her lower lashes. On the plus side, while Luna might pile on the cosmetics, she is also an advocate for making them safer. In May 2024, the politician moved to ban parabens with the "No Toxic Chemicals in Cosmetics Act," per Florida Politics. As Luna proclaimed on Instagram, "For far too long, our government has ignored these health consequences."
Luna broadcasts her MAGA fandom in her personal style too
In addition to her MAGA-coded cosmetics, Anna Paulina Luna showed off her political leanings when she modeled a blue one-piece swimsuit with "Make America Great Again" emblazoned across it. While the footage was captured back in 2016, it was all over social media in 2024. Reactions were a mix of compliments and criticism, but rather than simply ignoring it and moving on, Luna escalated the controversy. Blaming Democrats for the reemergence of the video, she proclaimed on X, formerly known as Twitter, "I'm confirming that I have indeed worn swimsuits and you can tell I am biologically a woman. #MAGA."
#PostOfTheWeek (season 1) (Preview):
I love Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's swimsuit!
Make Women Great Again! https://t.co/Y5v9UqdCXa pic.twitter.com/75EikH8w8r
— Sophie Kinsella's Fountain Pen (@cruleyalexa1996) October 20, 2024
While the Florida representative took issue with the fact that these pics were old, she couldn't use the same excuse about her rotation of boring, patriotic red and blue pantsuits. When Luna posed for the above picture with JD Vance, her untucked black shirt stuck out awkwardly underneath her buttoned blazer. She also paired a similar top with a red suit too. That jacket had an unusually high button, creating a similarly unflattering look.
Even so, these outfits were vast improvements over a bland cream colored jacket that the congresswoman wore to visit President Donald Trump. Its gold buttons and textured fabric were reminiscent of some of Karoline Leavitt's tweed fashion fails. Luna paired it with a white blouse and brown pants, upping the boredom factor. Elsewhere, her green and white houndstooth jacket also looked like an outdated piece pulled straight from Leavitt's closet.