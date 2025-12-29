Kristi Noem's Most Disgustingly Out Of Touch Moments

In July 2025, the state of Texas saw disastrous flooding that left many without everyday resources. The state reached out to FEMA (which is under the umbrella of the Department of Homeland Security) for supplies and support during the time and heard nothing in response. As such, Kristi Noem was at the helm of FEMA and, within her reign as secretary, she had enacted a new logistical step to prevent unnecessary spending. For requested funds over $100,000, Noem herself would have to sign off the expenditures to ensure the organization wasn't overspending relief funds.

Around the same time, she had announced a plan to gut the structure of FEMA as a whole. "Federal emergency management should be state and locally led, rather than how it has operated for decades," she said (via Reuters). She explained of her vision for the organization, before admitting, "It has been slow to respond at the federal level." While Noem dodged approval of Texas funds, she took to her social media to brag of her latest endeavor that reeked of embarrassing vanity. Posting three portraits of Noem on horseback to Instagram, she asked her followers to pick which would look best in the South Dakota Capitol building. Beneath the post, haters made their distaste known. "Who cares??" An Instagram user commented, "There are more pressing things to think about!" While another simply said, "Instead of signing off support for flood victims, you were getting this byllsh** done?!?"