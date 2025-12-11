Insiders Hint Claims About Kristi Noem Leaving Trump's Admin Aren't Totally Untrue

The future of Kristi Noem's role as Secretary of Homeland Security seems to still be up in the air, despite the White House's comments to the contrary. Speculation has been swirling that Noem's time at the Department of Homeland Security could be coming to a close, as she has been particularly divisive among Democrats and Republicans alike. Many critics have referred to her as ICE Barbie over her penchant for turning immigration raids into glam photo ops, while her alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski –- which supposedly goes as far back as 2021 –- has led to some truly messy PR moments.

In fact, it seems that Noem's bizarre relationship with Lewandowski may end up being her ultimate undoing when it comes to her role in Donald Trump's administration. Several reports surfaced in early December that Trump had already been considering ousting Noem over numerous complaints that other GOP members have had about her –- including her potentially embarrassing romance drama and some of her institutional failures leading the DHS. The White House, however, quickly shot those claims down with Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson predictably calling the reports "total FAKE NEWS" on X (formerly Twitter). Jackson added, "Secretary Noem is doing a great job implementing the President's agenda and Making America Safe Again."

However, insiders who spoke with Politico, on the condition of anonymity, seem to disagree with just how much time Noem has left. "I'm hearing from people that she's about to leave," an unnamed staffer told the outlet in an article published on December 10. That being said, despite the drama and criticism, staffers feel it's unlikely she'd be fired, but rather would be given an opportunity to leave on her own terms.