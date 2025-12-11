Insiders Hint Claims About Kristi Noem Leaving Trump's Admin Aren't Totally Untrue
The future of Kristi Noem's role as Secretary of Homeland Security seems to still be up in the air, despite the White House's comments to the contrary. Speculation has been swirling that Noem's time at the Department of Homeland Security could be coming to a close, as she has been particularly divisive among Democrats and Republicans alike. Many critics have referred to her as ICE Barbie over her penchant for turning immigration raids into glam photo ops, while her alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski –- which supposedly goes as far back as 2021 –- has led to some truly messy PR moments.
In fact, it seems that Noem's bizarre relationship with Lewandowski may end up being her ultimate undoing when it comes to her role in Donald Trump's administration. Several reports surfaced in early December that Trump had already been considering ousting Noem over numerous complaints that other GOP members have had about her –- including her potentially embarrassing romance drama and some of her institutional failures leading the DHS. The White House, however, quickly shot those claims down with Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson predictably calling the reports "total FAKE NEWS" on X (formerly Twitter). Jackson added, "Secretary Noem is doing a great job implementing the President's agenda and Making America Safe Again."
However, insiders who spoke with Politico, on the condition of anonymity, seem to disagree with just how much time Noem has left. "I'm hearing from people that she's about to leave," an unnamed staffer told the outlet in an article published on December 10. That being said, despite the drama and criticism, staffers feel it's unlikely she'd be fired, but rather would be given an opportunity to leave on her own terms.
What would be next for Kristi Noem if she leaves her role at the DHS?
While it's unlikely that Donald Trump will outright fire Kristi Noem, she might have loftier goals in mind for herself. One anonymous administration official told Politico that many believe Noem is angling to leave to pursue a higher political position in the future. However, she'll be given a chance to exit in a way that makes it look like her time at the DHS was a success story. Having an eye on the future might be why she's turned ICE operations into dramatic photo ops.
"She's not doing this so she can get a cushy job on Fox News when she leaves. Her best shot is to get out on the campaign trail now, start lining up endorsements from governors and then use that to negotiate a role in the next administration," a source told the outlet, adding that Noem would likely want to get a role as secretary of state or even vice president. That being said, the rampant rumors about her, her own admission to shooting her family dog, her alleged affair with her own staffer, and her hilariously abysmal driving record could all be potential fodder for negative press and make her politically unviable in the years to come.
But Noem might not get the chance to leave on her own terms, after all. As The Daily Beast reported on December 11, Congresswoman Delia Ramirez has written a letter to the House Judiciary Committee requesting a "complete investigation into Secretary Noem's unlawful and potentially impeachable actions." Ramirez is one of Noem's most outspoken critics, and potentially seeking her impeachment could complicate Noem's possible political plans, if successful.