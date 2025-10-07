Kristi Noem Made A Major Amount Of Money On Her Controversial Memoir

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 2024, Donald Trump's controversial Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem, lived up to her reputation with her eyebrow-raising memoir "No Going Back." In the Republican politician's tell-all book, she freely made some revelations that most people wouldn't have even under duress. Thankfully, Noem didn't leave anybody scratching their head about her motivations for writing the controversial book for too long. According to Politico, in the former South Dakota governor's financial disclosures from January 2025, she revealed that she had become $140,000 richer through the advance payment for it. That eye-watering number was a steep increase from the $40,000 she received for her 2022 memoir, "Not My First Rodeo." However, it's debatable whether the hundreds of thousands that the Trump staffer received from her second book were worth the reputational damage she suffered.

In "No Going Back," Noem disclosed that her 14-month-old puppy, Cricket, had climbed out of her car, killed some of her neighbor's chickens, and then tried biting her when she intervened. The DHS secretary described her pet as a "worthless" hunting dog and freely admitted that she had no love for him. However, instead of ramping up her training efforts or giving him away to a more well-equipped owner, Noem decided the solution was to put Cricket down by shooting him. The story only got worse when the White House staffer shared that her daughter had inquired about the puppy's whereabouts. As the backlash poured in, Noem was saddled with some brutal nicknames (that lowkey checked out).