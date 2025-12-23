Will Ferrell Once Embarrassed His Son Magnus On His Big Night
Will Ferrell takes his work home sometimes, though it doesn't hinder his relationship with his three sons, Magnus, Mattias, and Axel. The comedian is seemingly a jokester both on and off the screen. As a dad, Ferrell is not afraid of totally humiliating his kids for fun. His eldest son, Magnus, has the knee-slapping evidence to prove it, too. In June 2024, Magnus posted a TikTok with two slides, the first of which read, "rating things my dad has done." The next slide revealed a well-dressed Magnus next to his dad, who was decked out in a Shakespearean-era collar, Renaissance hat, and red velvet cloak. "Dressed as a medieval lord to embarrass me at prom," the next caption read. Though Magnus didn't seem too mad about the prank, as he ranked it "10000/10."
Ferrell has seemingly performed these kinds of antics throughout Magnus and his brothers' lives. In 2010, the "Anchorman" star brought his kids on stage to present the nominees in a category at the Emmy Awards, executing the perfect prank on the star-studded audience. Ferrell also whipped out the cowbell at one of Magnus' band gigs in 2022 – the actor's son is an aspiring musician.
The "SNL" alum's behavior is the kind of positive influence that Dr. Kim Van Dusen, a licensed child therapist, encourages in her book, "Parenting through Play: Creative Strategies for Building Better Behavior, Deeper Connection, and Positive Communication." "Being playful with a child is one of the most effective ways to create a significant attachment between parent and child," she tells The List. "By integrating positive and playful interactions, parents can cultivate resilience, strengthen relationships, and create an emotionally safe home where children and parents alike can thrive."
Magnus grew up to be just as hilarious as his comedian father
While it's imperative for parents to be an authoritative figure in their household, Kim Van Dusen wants parents to also make room for silliness. She says, "...although boundary setting is necessary for a healthy parent-child relationship, cultivating positive interactions through play is also crucial for a child to learn what it feels like to be seen, heard, and loved." It seems like Will Ferrell's relationship with his sons is a great example of what she is talking about, especially considering their confidence now as adults.
While Magnus grew up to be quite a stunner, he also grew into his inherited funny bone; so did his siblings. Magnus and his younger brother, Mattias, recreated an iconic clip from their dad's 2003 holiday classic, "Elf," and posted it on TikTok in December 2025. In the video, Magnus lip-syncs to the voice of Jovie (played by Zooey Deschanel), while Mattias takes on Ferrell's role as Buddy the Elf. They play out the hilarious scene where an unassuming Buddy enters the ladies' room in the mall after he hears Jovie singing "Baby, It's Cold Outside" in the shower and sings along. Magnus and Mattias nailed the comedy and the acting, proving that they can totally follow in their dad's footsteps.