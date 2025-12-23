Will Ferrell Once Embarrassed His Son Magnus On His Big Night

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Will Ferrell takes his work home sometimes, though it doesn't hinder his relationship with his three sons, Magnus, Mattias, and Axel. The comedian is seemingly a jokester both on and off the screen. As a dad, Ferrell is not afraid of totally humiliating his kids for fun. His eldest son, Magnus, has the knee-slapping evidence to prove it, too. In June 2024, Magnus posted a TikTok with two slides, the first of which read, "rating things my dad has done." The next slide revealed a well-dressed Magnus next to his dad, who was decked out in a Shakespearean-era collar, Renaissance hat, and red velvet cloak. "Dressed as a medieval lord to embarrass me at prom," the next caption read. Though Magnus didn't seem too mad about the prank, as he ranked it "10000/10."

Ferrell has seemingly performed these kinds of antics throughout Magnus and his brothers' lives. In 2010, the "Anchorman" star brought his kids on stage to present the nominees in a category at the Emmy Awards, executing the perfect prank on the star-studded audience. Ferrell also whipped out the cowbell at one of Magnus' band gigs in 2022 – the actor's son is an aspiring musician.

The "SNL" alum's behavior is the kind of positive influence that Dr. Kim Van Dusen, a licensed child therapist, encourages in her book, "Parenting through Play: Creative Strategies for Building Better Behavior, Deeper Connection, and Positive Communication." "Being playful with a child is one of the most effective ways to create a significant attachment between parent and child," she tells The List. "By integrating positive and playful interactions, parents can cultivate resilience, strengthen relationships, and create an emotionally safe home where children and parents alike can thrive."