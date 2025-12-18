Donald Trump's Presidential Walk Of Fame Just Got A Tacky Upgrade (& It's Downright Embarrassing)
Last night, Donald Trump's rambling address to the nation fueled the cognitive decline rumors that have had everyone talking as of late. It would have been in the administration's best interest if he didn't do anything particularly unhinged, at least for a few days. Unfortunately, this seems to be something he is finding increasingly difficult to avoid. Trump's fragile ego is often on full display in his whiny social media meltdowns, but hey — at least he doesn't print them in gold lettering and hang them on the walls of the White House, right? Well, he has done just that, and folks online can't believe that he has somehow stooped to a new, bizarre low.
Trump has been putting a strange amount of focus into redecorating the White House lately, with tacky changes to the Oval Office and an unusual update to the walkway outside the West Wing. Trump calls this area the "Presidential Walk of Fame." He hung portraits of presidents there a few months back. Now, he has added plaques featuring outlandish ramblings that are almost indistinguishable from the type of incendiary tirades he posts on his social media platform Truth Social. CNN's Kaitlan Collins gave a tour of the walkway and its odd new plaques on Instagram, and folks didn't hold back on their thoughts. As one commenter put it: "This is so disgraceful, and a total waste of money. That's a pretty desperate move."
Trump's plaques are untrue and antagonistic
At its core, the idea behind Donald Trump's "Presidential Walk of Fame" sounds like something that came from the mind of a deluded former reality TV show host with a passion for gaudy interior design who was given free rein of the White House. Of course, the shoe fits for Trump. But he took things a step further with his plaques featuring lie-packed attacks on former presidents, which Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called "eloquently written descriptions of each President and the legacy they left behind," in a statement, per USA Today. According to Leavitt, "many were written directly by the President himself." And, uncharacteristically, Leavitt is clearly telling the truth. Who else would have written "the Greatest Economy in the History of the World" on Trump's plaque?
In true Trump fashion, he didn't just frenziedly spout his own delusions of grandeur; he also disparaged those he doesn't like. Barack Obama's plaque calls him "one of the most divisive political figures in American History," and Joe Biden didn't even get his own portrait, per WESH. Instead, a photo of an autopen hangs where it would be, above a plaque that refers to him as "by far, the worst President in American History." Illusory statements, vicious rhetoric, and gaudy gold details likely don't align with most people's taste. As one Instagram user wrote, "He has turned the White House into a trailer park." Really, though, the average trailer park looks way, way better.