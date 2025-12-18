Man Behind Karoline Leavitt's Viral Vanity Fair Pic Defends Image & Sparks MAGA Meltdown

We already knew that Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's makeup should never be captured up close, but boy did that Vanity Fair photo really put things into perspective — no pun intended. Leavitt was definitely done dirty by Vanity Fair with the jarring unfiltered pic that has been going viral this week. The photographer behind the attention-grabbing photo is proud of his work. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, MAGA is really, really mad about it.

The photo of Leavitt in the viral Vanity Fair article clearly involved some specific artistic choices. The extra close close-up photo of Leavitt immediately made the rounds online with folks saying she looked much older than she is, making fun of her cake-y makeup, and pointing out apparent evidence that she recently got some fresh lip filler. Christopher Anderson, the photographer who snapped the money shot, has now been speaking out about his work. And, according to him, it's strange that folks are criticizing him for simply capturing the way Leavitt actually looks.

"People seem to be shocked that I didn't use Photoshop to retouch out blemishes and her injection marks. I find it shocking that someone would expect me to retouch out those things," Anderson told The Washington Post. He asked, "If presenting what I saw, unfiltered, is an attack, then what would you call it had I chosen to edit it and hide things about it, and make them look better than they look?" Based on what they're saying online, though, it's clear that the MAGA crowd thinks he should have made some edits.