Local Reactions To William & Kate's Big Move Tarnished Their Polished Reputation

William, Prince of Wales, and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales' new house started irritating the locals long before they even moved in. According to a December 2025 report by The Mirror, shortly before the royals relocated to a lavish, £16 million estate in Windsor Great Park, residents received an email abruptly informing them that about 150 acres of once-accessible land had been fenced off to ensure that the royal family's security wouldn't be completely compromised. In addition to losing direct access to a widespread green area frequently used for dog-walking and hiking, locals were also unable to utilize the car park or the children's environmental educational center in the same area either. "I ran into a woman there that I recognised, and she said to me that when she got the email, she cried. For people who have walked there for years, it's so sad," a local dogwalker disclosed. Moreover, two families residing in cottages surrounding Kate Middleton and Prince William's mansion also reportedly lost their homes to make way for the royal couple.

In a September 2025 chat with The Mirror, one local admitted that the shady move really stung because they had paid maintenance charges for the park for years and unexpectedly lost access to it. In a December 2025 statement shared with The Mirror, the Crown Estate confirmed that "a small area" of Windsor Park had been fenced off before insisting, "This does not affect the vast majority of public access to the park and efforts have been made to reduce the impact on users of the park as far as possible." To get a fresh perspective on the controversy, The List reached out to Brittany Provance, the editor-in-chief of Royal News Network, who opined that this whole kerfuffle is essentially "much to do about nothing."