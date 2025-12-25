The Status Of Rebecca Gayheart And Eric Dane's Relationship 7 Years After She Filed For Divorce

Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane's relationship has been pretty complicated ever since she initially filed for divorce, back in February 2018. By that point, Dane and Gayheart had welcomed two kids and been married for 14 years. Just a few months later, the "Urban Legend" star candidly told Us Weekly that co-parenting was still a bit of a struggle for the exes, despite their best efforts. And, in June 2019, the "Dead Like Me" cast member received a warning from the court to take concrete steps in their legal proceedings or face the possibility of a dismissal, per People. While the celebrity couple's divorce continued to hang in the balance, the "Grey's Anatomy" alum was photographed on a date with Priya Jain in November 2024.

As a result, fans were surprised when TMZ reported that Gayheart had called off their divorce in March 2025. In a statement shared with People the following month, Dane confirmed that he had received a tragic, life-changing health diagnosis of Lou Gehrig's disease, or ALS. Around the same time, Gayheart tentatively put a label on their evolving relationship while chatting with E! News, remarking, "We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents." The actor also reflected on her marriage to Dane, reasoning simply, "I think it's important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It's just a season. It wasn't a failure. It was a huge success."

So, the former couple ultimately remained separated without any concrete plans to get divorced for the foreseeable future. Understandably, neither of them was terribly focused on getting a piece of paper to legally end their relationship while they navigated Dane's condition, as a team, for the sake of their children.