The Status Of Rebecca Gayheart And Eric Dane's Relationship 7 Years After She Filed For Divorce
Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane's relationship has been pretty complicated ever since she initially filed for divorce, back in February 2018. By that point, Dane and Gayheart had welcomed two kids and been married for 14 years. Just a few months later, the "Urban Legend" star candidly told Us Weekly that co-parenting was still a bit of a struggle for the exes, despite their best efforts. And, in June 2019, the "Dead Like Me" cast member received a warning from the court to take concrete steps in their legal proceedings or face the possibility of a dismissal, per People. While the celebrity couple's divorce continued to hang in the balance, the "Grey's Anatomy" alum was photographed on a date with Priya Jain in November 2024.
As a result, fans were surprised when TMZ reported that Gayheart had called off their divorce in March 2025. In a statement shared with People the following month, Dane confirmed that he had received a tragic, life-changing health diagnosis of Lou Gehrig's disease, or ALS. Around the same time, Gayheart tentatively put a label on their evolving relationship while chatting with E! News, remarking, "We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents." The actor also reflected on her marriage to Dane, reasoning simply, "I think it's important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It's just a season. It wasn't a failure. It was a huge success."
So, the former couple ultimately remained separated without any concrete plans to get divorced for the foreseeable future. Understandably, neither of them was terribly focused on getting a piece of paper to legally end their relationship while they navigated Dane's condition, as a team, for the sake of their children.
Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane remain close years after their separation
During a June 2025 appearance on "Good Morning America," Eric Dane confirmed that Rebecca Gayheart had been a pillar of emotional support for the actor amidst his ALS diagnosis. After revealing that his ex-wife checked in on him every single day, the "Feast" star gushed about their relationship, "We have managed to become better friends and better parents. And she is probably my biggest champion, my most stalwart supporter, and I lean on her." Meanwhile, when Gayheart spoke to People at Step Up's 2025 Inspiration Awards, she admitted that Dane's ALS diagnosis brought about a tragic part of their lives that their daughters were finding it tough to endure.
The "Jawbreaker" star stressed that regardless of their marital status or their current living situation, her ex-husband would "always be [her] family." Moreover, although his diagnosis had ultimately strengthened their familial bond, everybody understandably wished they didn't have to bond over such a tragic aspect of Eric Dane's life. Appearing on the "Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen" podcast, in November 2025, Gayheart contended that her relationship with her ex was incredibly complex, but she tried to remain hopeful through all the trials and tribulations of Dane's diagnosis.
The actor was also trying her best to set a good example for their children on how to deal with challenging times, but the actor was unsure if she was getting across to them in the way she hoped. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum only wished that her girls would study her behavior and gradually realize that they needed to strike a balance between being there for someone in need while also still caring for themselves too.