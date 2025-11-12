Who Are Eric Dane And Rebecca Gayheart's 2 Kids?
When Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart first struck up a romance in 2003, it wasn't exactly rom-com material, but it worked. "It's probably one of the least interesting stories in the world," the "Grey's Anatomy" star recalled to Flaunt in 2008 (via OK! magazine). "It went basically like this: 'You wanna go out?' 'Yeah, sure.' Ten months later, we were married." Per Express, Eric said their 2004 wedding was a spur-of-the-moment decision. "We were having dinner at a restaurant and she asked me if I ever did anything impulsive and I said, 'Like what? Ask someone to marry me?' and she said, 'Yeah, something like that,'" he recalled. Before they knew it, the celeb couple got married in Las Vegas.
In 2018, Gayheart filed for divorce from Eric after 14 years of marriage, and the two have continued to remain a big part of one another's lives for the sake of their two daughters, Billie Dane and Georgia Dane. After they separated, Gayheart and Eric had to learn how to navigate the ups and downs of coparenting, all while making a point of always putting their kids first. "Not going to lie, it hasn't been easy," the "Jawbreaker" actor told People in 2019. "But I think what's exciting is what's ahead because there are so many different things that could happen now. I mean, we have so many options, and the good news is my kids are happy and healthy."
Through thick and thin, Billie and Georgia's parents have remained a unit. As Gayheart told E! News in 2025, "We are best of friends. ... We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well." Here's what else Gayheart and Eric have shared about their daughters.
Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart welcomed their first child, Billie Dane, in 2010
In 2009, Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart found out they were expecting. Ahead of their first child's birth, Gayheart told In Touch (via People), "We've always wanted to be parents. I think Eric is going to be a wonderful dad, and hopefully I'll be a good mom. We're absolutely looking forward to it!"
Billie Dane was born on March 3, 2010. The couple decided to name their daughter after Eric's late father, William Levin. "Whether it was a boy or a girl, the firstborn was gonna be a Billie," the "Euphoria" actor said on an episode of Harry Connick Jr.'s talk show, "Harry."
A little over a year after Billie's birth, Gayheart gushed to reporters at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball 10th Anniversary about how much she loves being a mom. Per OK! magazine, she also shared some sweet updates about her firstborn: "She is only 15 months so she has about four words. She says, 'Mama!' 'Dada' is one, she says, 'Ball,' she says 'Hi,' and she says, 'Duck!'"
Their second daughter, Georgia Dane, was born the following year
Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane didn't wait too long to give Billie Dane a sibling. In July 2011, the couple announced that Gayheart was pregnant with their second child. Later that month, Eric went to rehab. His team maintained that this wouldn't interfere with his future on "Grey's Anatomy," though he did end up leaving the show the following year.
"Actor Eric Dane voluntarily checked himself into a treatment facility to help him get off of pain medication that he was prescribed for a sports injury that he suffered over the recent hiatus," his team's statement read, per People. "He reports back to work this week. Business as usual." An unnamed source claimed to Star (via Radar Online) that Eric sought help for the sake of his growing family. "Eric felt things spiraling out of control and decided he needed to get some help," the source told the outlet.
On December 28, 2011, Eric and Gayheart's second daughter, Georgia Dane, was born. As Gayheart's rep shared in a statement to People, "Both mom and baby girl are happy and healthy, Billie is thrilled to be a big sister, and dad is getting ready to live in a house full of ladies!"
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Billie Dane and Georgia Dane's mom looked forward to them being 'very close'
When Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane became parents for a second time in 2011, they were understandably excited. They also recognized that having two little ones who are only 16 months apart is no joke. "I've heard that's very challenging. But I think I'm up for it," Gayheart told People before Georgia Dane's birth.
Gayheart also revealed that her second pregnancy was a totally different experience. For one thing, Billie Dane kept her quite busy. "What's made it different is that I'm very focused on Billie ... so I'm not very focused on [the pregnancy]," she explained to People. "I'm not as neurotic. [With Billie], I was micromanaging everything I was eating and every little symptom I was feeling. And this pregnancy I just know everything's okay."
The "Scream 2" actor also shared that even though she was bracing herself for having two under the age of 2, she looked forward to watching her daughters grow up together. "Eventually it's going to be great because they're going to be very close in age and very close, hopefully," she said.
Billie Dane and Georgia Dane haven't gotten into the family business just yet
Considering they're the children of two successful Hollywood stars, there's always a chance the Gayheart-Dane kids could become actors in their own right. And while they haven't gotten into the biz just yet, there apparently have been rumblings. "My 15-year-old definitely wants to model and act," Rebecca Gayheart told E! News in 2025. "They both talk about it, but they're too young yet."
That said, the girls are keeping busy with their other interests. Gayheart and Eric Dane's eldest, Billie Dane, is a dedicated ballet dancer. Ahead of a 2023 Westside Ballet of Santa Monica performance, Billie spoke with Patch about her love for her craft, describing it as "like oxygen." "I am at my happiest when I am dancing," Billie said. "Studying ballet has taught me so much about discipline, commitment and how to make the perfect bun!" Georgia Dane, meanwhile, has gone all in on volleyball.
Eric Dane said his daughters have seen every episode of Grey's Anatomy
As Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart's children have gotten older, they've gotten into one of their dad's most iconic projects. On a 2024 episode of "Live! With Kelly & Mark," Eric said that both of his daughters have seen every episode of "Grey's Anatomy," the primetime soap that helped make him famous.
Though the girls may be fans of his work, they aren't afraid to dole out some feedback — especially his youngest, Georgia Dane, who poked fun at him for not being so "McSteamy" in the years since he's been off the show. "My 12 year old, when she started watching it a couple of years ago looked at me and said, 'Dad, where did your abs go?'" Eric told Variety. "She was serious. She wasn't making a joke."
He also shared a more serious point about intentionally leaving his work at work. In "Euphoria," he plays Cal Jacobs, a violent and absent father, and understandably, that isn't a character he likes to carry with him. "Sometimes you take it in the car ride home with you. Sometimes, and infrequently, but it does happen, you bring it into the house with you," he said in Variety. "But for the most part, this too shall pass and nothing beats a good night's sleep." In the aforementioned episode of "Live! with Kelly & Mark," he laughed that he will "never" let his kids watch "Euphoria."
Billie Dane and Georgia Dane are close with both of their parents
A lot has happened in Rebecca Gayheart's life since her "Jawbreaker days." For starers, after giving birth to Georgia Dane and Billie Dane, she took a step back from her career in order to spend more quality time with them. "I took a decade off from working to be home with my kids," she told E! News in 2024. "They're like, 'But what do you do, mom?' And I'm like, 'OK, I need to show them what I do.'" Over the years, Georgia and Billie have not only gotten a chance to check out their parents' work, but create once-in-a-lifetime family memories.
In July 2024, Gayheart and Billie went to a screening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles for the 25th anniversary of the classic teen thriller "Jawbreaker." And though she admittedly felt "old af" attending the screening with her teen daughter, Gayheart was beyond happy to be there with Billie. That said, she wished Georgia could've been there, too. "The only thing that could make tonight better would be having Billie's little sister, Georgia, with us," she told People. "She's returning home from sleepaway camp tomorrow and we miss her greatly!" That same year, Billie and Georgia went to the "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" premiere with their dad.
In addition to spending quality time with their parents at glam Hollywood events, Georgia and Billie also go on stunning family vacations. In 2022, Gayheart, Georgia, Billie, and Eric Dane went to Paris and Saint-Tropez. At the time, Gayheart and Eric were still technically separated, but as the former indicated on Instagram, they are family no matter what: "This is us, family vacay 2022."
Georgia Dane and Billie Dane are taking their dad's ALS diagnosis day by day
In April 2025, Eric Dane confirmed that he'd been diagnosed with ALS. The "Euphoria" star's tragic news hit the Gayheart-Dane family hard, especially Georgia Dane and Billie Dane. As Rebecca Gayheart told People in September 2025, "My girls are really suffering, and we're just trying to get through it. It's a tough time." She went on to share that the entire family would maintain a united front as they navigated through his diagnosis. "Eric will always be my family, whether we're married or not, or living in the same house or not," she said. "But yeah, we are closer, but we don't like the reason why." Though they split in 2018, Gayheart and Dane's divorce was never finalized, and the "Nip/Tuck" actor withdrew her divorce petition in March 2025.
Tragically, Eric Dane's disease has progressed quickly, and understandably family time is his top priority. In a June 2025 interview with "Good Morning America," Eric shared that just a few months prior, one of his daughters had to help him when they were out in the ocean because he was unable to swim on his own. "I realized in that moment that I'm not safe in the water anymore," he said. "She dragged me back to the boat."
In a TikTok posted by Rep. Eric Swalwell, Eric Dane expressed that he just wants to watch his kids grow up. "I have two daughters at home. I wanna see them graduate college, get married, maybe have grandkids," he said. "I wanna be there for all that. So, I'm gonna fight until the last breath on this one."