Who Are Eric Dane And Rebecca Gayheart's 2 Kids?

When Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart first struck up a romance in 2003, it wasn't exactly rom-com material, but it worked. "It's probably one of the least interesting stories in the world," the "Grey's Anatomy" star recalled to Flaunt in 2008 (via OK! magazine). "It went basically like this: 'You wanna go out?' 'Yeah, sure.' Ten months later, we were married." Per Express, Eric said their 2004 wedding was a spur-of-the-moment decision. "We were having dinner at a restaurant and she asked me if I ever did anything impulsive and I said, 'Like what? Ask someone to marry me?' and she said, 'Yeah, something like that,'" he recalled. Before they knew it, the celeb couple got married in Las Vegas.

In 2018, Gayheart filed for divorce from Eric after 14 years of marriage, and the two have continued to remain a big part of one another's lives for the sake of their two daughters, Billie Dane and Georgia Dane. After they separated, Gayheart and Eric had to learn how to navigate the ups and downs of coparenting, all while making a point of always putting their kids first. "Not going to lie, it hasn't been easy," the "Jawbreaker" actor told People in 2019. "But I think what's exciting is what's ahead because there are so many different things that could happen now. I mean, we have so many options, and the good news is my kids are happy and healthy."

Through thick and thin, Billie and Georgia's parents have remained a unit. As Gayheart told E! News in 2025, "We are best of friends. ... We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well." Here's what else Gayheart and Eric have shared about their daughters.