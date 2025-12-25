Kelsey Grammer Has Made His Thoughts On Donald Trump Crystal Clear

The 2025 Kennedy Center Honors dinner was an event attended by Trump supporters like Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, and members of the rock band KISS. "Frasier" star Kelsey Grammer was also in attendance, and had nothing but praise for the administration of President Donald J. Trump.

Grammer spoke with Fox News Digital before the dinner began, and if anyone doubted Grammer's political inclinations, his comments made his position crystal clear. Grammer stated, "I think he's extraordinary. He's one of the greatest presidents we've ever had. Maybe the greatest." The "Cheers" actor added, "There are some things he still wants to get done, and I think that's terrific, but there was a big hill to climb."

This is hardly the first time that Grammer has publicly praised Trump. In 2016, the actor and producer talked to City AM and revealed that voting for the former host of "The Apprentice" was something that he'd be happy to do. He was also asked if he'd ever consider playing Trump in a biopic, should the opportunity arise, and Grammer replied, "Probably not. But he does have extraordinary hair. And it's all his."