Kelsey Grammer Has Made His Thoughts On Donald Trump Crystal Clear
The 2025 Kennedy Center Honors dinner was an event attended by Trump supporters like Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, and members of the rock band KISS. "Frasier" star Kelsey Grammer was also in attendance, and had nothing but praise for the administration of President Donald J. Trump.
Grammer spoke with Fox News Digital before the dinner began, and if anyone doubted Grammer's political inclinations, his comments made his position crystal clear. Grammer stated, "I think he's extraordinary. He's one of the greatest presidents we've ever had. Maybe the greatest." The "Cheers" actor added, "There are some things he still wants to get done, and I think that's terrific, but there was a big hill to climb."
This is hardly the first time that Grammer has publicly praised Trump. In 2016, the actor and producer talked to City AM and revealed that voting for the former host of "The Apprentice" was something that he'd be happy to do. He was also asked if he'd ever consider playing Trump in a biopic, should the opportunity arise, and Grammer replied, "Probably not. But he does have extraordinary hair. And it's all his."
Grammer knows his views largely differ from those of his Hollywood peers
Kelsey Grammer has sounded off in favor of Trump on several public occasions. In 2023, the actor participarted in a BBC interview that was infamously cut short once he revealed he still supported Trump. At the time, viewers thought that Grammer himself was trying to dodge a political discussion, but it was later revealed that the Paramount+ PR team was responsible for interrupting the interview (per Deadline).
As a longtime Republican, Grammer never had any reservations about supporting a representative of his party. In 2024, he spoke to The New York Times about swimming against the Liberal tide in Hollywood and indicated that his moral values only make it possible for him to vote for one side. He said, "For me to be anything else would be a problem. I don't go along with a lot of what is preached in Hollywood." In 2019, though, Grammer told Radio 4 that he wasn't really a "big government guy" (per The Independent).
In December 2025, PBS reported that Trump's economic approval rating was at an all-time low of just 36%. Still, POTUS clearly still has many supporters, and Grammer is among them, even though Trump's insensitive statements prove he puts his ego above all else and his rambling addresses to the nation have sparked rumors of cognitive decline..