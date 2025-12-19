Erika Kirk Accidentally Exposes Apparent Bump-It With AmFest 2025 Ponytail

As Erika Kirk's eyebrow-raising grieving widow tour continues, we've all come to expect a few specific fixtures from each of her appearances. We typically see her giving her signature menacing glare, some out-of-place pyrotechnics, and of course, her extra-long hair extensions that apparently cost a pretty penny. When she took the stage at Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest conference on December 19, these details were all front and center. This time, though, she put a new twist on her signature hairstyle. And, by "new," we mean straight out of the early aughts.

Kirk hit the podium in a pantsuit covered entirely in glitter, so it's pretty surprising that her hairstyle was somehow still eye-catching enough to steal the spotlight. Kirk still sported her typical long locks. This time, however, she pulled them up into a high ponytail with plenty of volume. Kirk turned 37 last month, which makes her the perfect age to remember when the "As Seen on TV" staple, the Bumpit, arrived on the scene around 2008. The plastic beauty tool was used to give your hair a boost à la "Jersey Shore"'s Snooki during her early days on the reality series. Whether Kirk actually fished her Bumpit out from the bottom of her closet or simply modeled her look after its hair-heightening effects is unclear. Either way, though, she definitely took her long locks to new heights.