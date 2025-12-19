Erika Kirk Accidentally Exposes Apparent Bump-It With AmFest 2025 Ponytail
As Erika Kirk's eyebrow-raising grieving widow tour continues, we've all come to expect a few specific fixtures from each of her appearances. We typically see her giving her signature menacing glare, some out-of-place pyrotechnics, and of course, her extra-long hair extensions that apparently cost a pretty penny. When she took the stage at Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest conference on December 19, these details were all front and center. This time, though, she put a new twist on her signature hairstyle. And, by "new," we mean straight out of the early aughts.
Kirk hit the podium in a pantsuit covered entirely in glitter, so it's pretty surprising that her hairstyle was somehow still eye-catching enough to steal the spotlight. Kirk still sported her typical long locks. This time, however, she pulled them up into a high ponytail with plenty of volume. Kirk turned 37 last month, which makes her the perfect age to remember when the "As Seen on TV" staple, the Bumpit, arrived on the scene around 2008. The plastic beauty tool was used to give your hair a boost à la "Jersey Shore"'s Snooki during her early days on the reality series. Whether Kirk actually fished her Bumpit out from the bottom of her closet or simply modeled her look after its hair-heightening effects is unclear. Either way, though, she definitely took her long locks to new heights.
The Bumpit fits in with Erika Kirk's usual style, but not in a good way
As the saying goes, "The higher the hair, the closer to God." And, with her big cross necklace that reminded us of Karoline Leavitt's most talked-about accessory in tow, it's safe to assume that Erika Kirk was channeling this particular hair-related quote. At this point, it's basically a trend for high-profile conservative women to be unrecognizable without their hair extensions.
Even so, we wish Kirk would ditch her too-long, heavy hair once and for all. In lieu of that, an updo is a good option for Kirk, as it makes her locks look less overwhelming. Still, we might advise her to rock a ponytail sans Bumpit next time, since being photographed at the wrong angle totally exposes the extra boost she's giving her hair.
Between her overpowering mane, dramatic ensembles, and seemingly in-progress Mar-A-Lago face transformation, "go big or go home" is apparently Kirk's philosophy when it comes to her style. Sometimes, though, less is more. And, a simpler, subtler look is often a better choice than piling on a lot of everything at once — even if you're on a stage with confetti flying in your face and fireworks going off in the background.