Conservative Women Who Are Nearly Unrecognizable Without Their Hair Extensions

The Republican aesthetic is so popular that it has become a meme on the internet. What is now defined on TikTok as "Republican makeup" includes heavy foundation, caked-on mascara, spider-like false lashes, blotchy smoky eyes, and more. But lest we forget the cherry on top: obvious hair extensions. Conservative women have a history of exposing the tracks of their clip-in extensions, or even sewing in one too many layers of hair, resulting in a Cousin Itt lookalike contest.

Hair extension fails will haunt Trump women and other right-wingers for eternity, but the permanence of that humiliation hasn't stopped them from rocking an unnatural 'do — to the point where many of them have succumbed to extension blindness. From Kimberly Guilfoyle's distinctively thick, synthetic tresses to Lauren Boebert's wig rumors, these women don't seem to be clued in to what we see. Now, looking back at times when they hadn't yet discovered the art of fake hair, they look almost unrecognizable. But don't just take our word for it; we have the pictures to prove it.