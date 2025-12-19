Erika Kirk Rallies Behind JD Vance & Everyone Is Saying The Same Shady Thing (Watch Out, Usha)

One of the rumors surrounding Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk, is that she and JD Vance are more than just friends. At AmericaFest, a Turning Point USA event, Erika gave a speech in which she said that she supported JD as the next president of the United States. "We are going to get my husband's friend JD Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible" Erika said (via AP).

No word yet from Usha Vance about what she thinks of Erika endorsing her husband, though it will be interesting to see if Usha just happens to forget her wedding ring again in the wake of the news. But we have heard from social media in response to Erika's speech, and so many people think that Erika might just be envisioning herself joining JD in the White House. "She's got her sights set on being First Lady," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another person posted, "Poor Usha! She is gradually being sidelined."

Others simply seemed confused. One person asked, "Isn't it too early to be campaigning for 48?" Then there were those who didn't think that Erika was really the best person to listen to regarding endorsements. "JD Vance was friends with my husband, so that's literally all the vetting America needs to make him the 48th President," one X user quipped.