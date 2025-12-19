Erika Kirk Rallies Behind JD Vance & Everyone Is Saying The Same Shady Thing (Watch Out, Usha)
One of the rumors surrounding Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk, is that she and JD Vance are more than just friends. At AmericaFest, a Turning Point USA event, Erika gave a speech in which she said that she supported JD as the next president of the United States. "We are going to get my husband's friend JD Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible" Erika said (via AP).
No word yet from Usha Vance about what she thinks of Erika endorsing her husband, though it will be interesting to see if Usha just happens to forget her wedding ring again in the wake of the news. But we have heard from social media in response to Erika's speech, and so many people think that Erika might just be envisioning herself joining JD in the White House. "She's got her sights set on being First Lady," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another person posted, "Poor Usha! She is gradually being sidelined."
Others simply seemed confused. One person asked, "Isn't it too early to be campaigning for 48?" Then there were those who didn't think that Erika was really the best person to listen to regarding endorsements. "JD Vance was friends with my husband, so that's literally all the vetting America needs to make him the 48th President," one X user quipped.
Erika Kirk's endorsement of JD Vance was confusing for many
Then there are those who think that Erika Kirk's judgement might be clouded when it comes to JD Vance, rumors of any potential affair aside. One person posted on X, "She is letting her personal emotions [dictate] her choice. Because Vance and his wife supported her during the worst tragedy of her life she is promoting him as the best choice."
And others think that Erika might not be angling to be first lady, but rather JD's running mate. Though some pointed out that Charlie Kirk, as well as Erika, had often promoted the idea of women being wives and mothers as opposed to having careers. So, some were baffled as to why she would be at the event at all. One X user posted, "She's either a trad wife or she's not. She needs to go home."
Whether or not there's any ulterior motive, Erika throwing her support behind JD would dash Trump's purported desire to run for a third term. You can even see the "Trump 2028" hats on display in the Oval Office gift shop that Trump made European leaders tour back in August. Despite the hat, Trump can't actually run for a third term. We also noticed that while Erika may have endorsed JD, Trump hasn't done so yet, nor has Usha Vance. Perhaps they'll follow her lead?