What Life Is Like For Abby And Brittany Hensel Today

After their stint on TLC, Abby and Brittany Hensel continued to pursue one of the most rewarding professions in the world: teaching. As of this writing, they reside in their home state of Minnesota where they work as 5th grade teachers. They were hired shortly after graduating from college and each have a separate employment contract, while splitting their pay in the middle. As Abby told the BBC back in 2013, "Obviously right away we understand that we are going to get one salary because we're doing the job of one person. ... As maybe experience comes in we'd like to negotiate a little bit, considering we have two degrees and because we are able to give two different perspectives or teach in two different ways." In the same interview, Brittany added, "One can be teaching and one can be monitoring and answering questions. So in that sense we can do more than one person."

The career choice came as no surprise. On their scandal-free TLC reality show "Abby and Brittany," the twins worked as student teachers before graduating from college. They made a strong impression on their supervisor and the school's principal, both of whom noted that the twins had a promising future in the profession and the potential to positively impact student's lives. "There's no question in my mind that they will really change the world for the better and influence lives in ways that, those like myself, will never be able to do," said Mr. Moberg, the principal of the school where the twins worked.