Usha Vance's Life Before Politics Comes Back To Bite Her As She's Dragged Into Latest Trump Drama

"I like the job that I have right now," Usha Vance said of her role as SLOTUS in a USA Today interview earlier this week. Before this job, Usha was a lawyer, promptly leaving her firm when JD Vance was announced as Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 presidential election. Of course, Usha basically has to say that she likes her job as the second lady. But, is it possible that she likes this job better than the last because she wasn't actually a very good lawyer? Believe it or not, Trump's latest move has folks questioning this.

News that Donald Trump is renaming the Kennedy Center the "Trump-Kennedy Center" is bizarre but not exactly surprising. And, apparently, it's also not exactly legal. "The highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center ... have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on December 18. Unanimous vote or not, though, this name change might not actually be legally allowed. A press release from the Kennedy Center notes, "Federal law established the Center as a memorial to President Kennedy and prohibits changing its name without Congressional action" (via X). One post points out that among those who allegedly voted for this, "Clearly none of them are lawyers, because the Kennedy Center's charter prohibits this." One of the board members is a lawyer, though: Usha. So, why didn't she warn them?