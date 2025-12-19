Maria Shriver & Family Have Harsh Words For Donald Trump After Kennedy Center Renaming News

If you thought Donald Trump's downright embarrassing upgrade of his already-tacky presidential walk of fame was embarrassing, well, the divisive leader just topped it with his latest hold-my-beer move. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is slated to be renamed the Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts (or "The Trump-Kennedy Center" for short). The board of trustees explained that its decision was based predominantly on the president's efforts, which "saved the institution from financial ruin and physical destruction," per the Washington Post. Of course, it doesn't hurt that Trump is the center's current chairman, that he picked the 14 new board members, and that he's been talking about wanting to put his name on the building for quite some time.

The news was understandably met with massive outrage from members of the Kennedy family, who took it as a personal affront. Maria Shriver, who has made her feelings about the Trumps crystal clear since the first administration began, wrote an impassioned protest on her social media accounts. "It is beyond wild that [Trump] would think adding his name in front of President Kennedy's name is acceptable. It is not," the president's niece penned in part. "Next thing perhaps he will want to rename JFK Airport, rename the Lincoln Memorial, the Trump Lincoln Memorial. The Trump Jefferson Memorial. The Trump Smithsonian. The list goes on."

The Kennedy Center was named after my uncle, President John F Kennedy. It was named in his honor. He was a man who was interested in the arts, interested in culture, interested in education, language, history. He brought the arts into the White House, and he and my Aunt Jackie... pic.twitter.com/wcGjTp2uqa — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 18, 2025

Maria's brother, Timothy Shriver, was equally incensed by the move. "Perhaps the board isn't aware that the Kennedy Center is 𝗧𝗛𝗘 memorial to the president of the United States, John F. Kennedy," he announced on Instagram. "Would they rename the Lincoln Memorial? The Jefferson? That would be an insult to great presidents."