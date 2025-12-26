Tragic Details About HGTV Star Ben Napier's Childhood

Along with his wife, Erin Napier, Ben Napier has been the star of HGTV's "Home Town" since 2016. The couple also operates multiple brick-and-mortar businesses, including Laurel Mercantile Co. Given their success, it's not surprising that the Napiers live a really lavish lifestyle. However, it wasn't always that way.

When Ben was a child, his family struggled to make ends meet. "My dad, he was a big farmer. He had this weird bank loan situation that is actually an illegal loan — they can't do them anymore," Ben explained on the "WHOA That's Good Podcast" in 2025. "My perspective on heartache and loss was from watching my parents lose and rebuild and start over."

Ben has two older brothers, and the family's finances were strained even further when his younger brother, Jesse Napier, unexpectedly arrived. However, the Napiers took advantage of sales and bulk buys to keep their brood fed. Long before Ben took up woodworking, his father showed off his own creative skills, building toys for his kids out of upcycled materials. Eventually, Ben's dad, Wayne Napier, switched careers, becoming a truck driver.