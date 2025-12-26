Tragic Details About Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's fraud convictions impacted Isabella Rose Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli's careers. Amid the college admissions scandal, they had to take social media breaks, effectively becoming unemployed. The family is privileged; it's not like Olivia plunged into poverty, but scandals are jarring and emotionally draining for anyone, and are often heightened in Hollywood. She had to withdraw from USC and lost lucrative brand deals with companies like Sephora.

Olivia Jade spoke about the scandal for the first time on Red Table Talk in December 2020. "I'm not trying to victimize myself. I don't want pity — I don't deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like, 'I recognize I messed up,'" she said. "I never got to say, 'I'm really sorry that this happened,' or 'I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody's part,' but I think everybody feels that way in my family right now."

Loughlin and Mossimo each pleaded guilty to one count of fraud for paying $500,000 to Rick Singer to bribe college officials to admit their daughters to USC under the guise of recruiting them to the crew team. Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison, which she began serving in October 2020. Mossimo was sentenced to five months in prison, served from November 2020 to April 2021.