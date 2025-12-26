Tragic Details About Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade
Olivia Jade Giannulli is the youngest daughter of "Full House" star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. Ideally, her nepo baby status should've helped her build a career in the entertainment industry. But her parents' surprising implication in Operation Varsity Blues — they were convicted of fraud for bribing someone with $500,000 to get her and her older sister, Isabella Rose Giannulli, into the University of Southern California (USC) — changed the course of her life forever. That's just the tip of the iceberg — her history is full of untold truths.
Olivia Jade fell into her career as a social media influencer naturally and worked hard to build an empire in which she could potentially earn as much as $30,000 on a sponsored Instagram post, according to Page Six in 2019. Amid the admissions scandal, Olivia had to leave social media for some time, effectively halting her income stream. While she's pursuing professional opportunities again, the impact her parents' convictions had on her family impacted more than their finances. Plus, one of her romantic relationships is on and off again so much it's dizzying to follow. Let's take a deeper look at the tragic details of Olivia Jade's life.
Operation Varsity Blues impacted Olivia Jade personally and professionally
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's fraud convictions impacted Isabella Rose Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli's careers. Amid the college admissions scandal, they had to take social media breaks, effectively becoming unemployed. The family is privileged; it's not like Olivia plunged into poverty, but scandals are jarring and emotionally draining for anyone, and are often heightened in Hollywood. She had to withdraw from USC and lost lucrative brand deals with companies like Sephora.
Olivia Jade spoke about the scandal for the first time on Red Table Talk in December 2020. "I'm not trying to victimize myself. I don't want pity — I don't deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like, 'I recognize I messed up,'" she said. "I never got to say, 'I'm really sorry that this happened,' or 'I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody's part,' but I think everybody feels that way in my family right now."
Loughlin and Mossimo each pleaded guilty to one count of fraud for paying $500,000 to Rick Singer to bribe college officials to admit their daughters to USC under the guise of recruiting them to the crew team. Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison, which she began serving in October 2020. Mossimo was sentenced to five months in prison, served from November 2020 to April 2021.
Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi appear to have had an unstable relationship
Olivia Jade Giannulli and "Euphoria" star Jacob Elordi started going out together in public in December 2021, sparking rumors that they were dating. Thus began a nearly four-year on-and-off-again cycle for a romance that the YouTuber and "Kissing Booth" star never directly confirmed. It's hard to follow all of their status changes, but in 2025, they reportedly broke up in August before briefly reconciling in September, and then called their romance off for good in October, per People.
Breakups and rekindlings of romance happen all the time in life, and they seem even more dramatic when they involve celebrities. But even by just looking at their pattern in 2025, it was obvious that the frequency of their splits was unhealthy. It's likely impossible to feel comfortable even when the relationship is going well. That can impact someone's mental health in ways that last longer than the relationship.
Olivia Jade Giannulli's parents have split after nearly 28 years of marriage
The world is never going to see Lori Loughlin's mug shot, but that would've been the least of her family's worries. In October 2025, the "Fuller House" star and Mossimo Giannulli announced they were separating after nearly 28 years of marriage, People reported. They put their mansion in Hidden Hills, California, up for sale earlier that year, in February. "They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time," Loughlin's representative told the publication in a statement.
Following the news of the split, a source told Us Weekly that Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli were "definitely upset" that their parents are likely heading toward divorce, but they weren't surprised. The report alleged that the former couple had been arguing more, and their lifestyles no longer matched. Even adults are impacted when their parents split up. So, even if Olivia Jade and her sister saw the transition coming and essentially live completely different lives from their parents, watching your family change shape can be tragic.