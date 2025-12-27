Unfiltered Images Of Pete Hegseth Aren't Doing Anything To Stop Botox Gossip

Pete Hegseth may spend his days lecturing military brass about "warrior ethos," but that loses some of its bite when the man at the podium appears to be quietly waging his own battle against the drumming footsteps of time, or in this particular case, crow's feet. The secretary of war spends time attempting to project an image of gruff machismo, complete with photographed gym sessions alongside Marines and fiery speeches denouncing unfit service members. But candid photos circulating online tell a different story, and now, the internet is asking a question no amount of press office posturing can deflect: What exactly is going on with his face?

Botox gossip began to take shape after a Daily Mail report in October 2025 suggested Hegseth had undergone a round of cosmetic injections in September. As you'd expect, the story spread quickly. And users wasted no time pointing out the suspicious smoothness that seemed to replace the former Fox News host's more weathered face. In fact, through whatever dark magic of makeup and cosmetic procedures, his forehead — once home to the kind of lines you'd expect from a man who built a career on performative outrage — now looks like it's been ironed flat.

The truly amusing part isn't all the rumors, but instead, the Department of War's response. When the Daily Mail reached out for comment, the department didn't deny that Hegseth had gotten Botox. They allegedly attacked the outlet for even having the audacity to ask. As for the photographic evidence that's accumulated since? Well, let's just say the images are telling the same curiously "smooth" story.