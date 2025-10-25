Pete Hegseth's Botox Rumors Hint He's Even More Vain Than Trump

It's no secret that Pete Hegseth has gone after people based on their looks. In a speech to a collection of military higher ups, Hegseth raved against "beardos," perhaps illuminating his own insecurities, and also complained about "fat troops." It makes sense, then, that Hegseth cares so much about his own looks that he's rumored to have his own makeup room at the Pentagon, something he has denied. This isn't necessarily surprising, considering Hegseth was a makeup-wearing TV host on Fox News before becoming the Secretary of Defense. Hegseth's obsession with looks may have gone so far that he has actually received Botox, according to people who have been comparing him to his earlier days with a seemingly smoother, tighter face.

The Daily Mail reported that, under the condition of anonymity, someone close to Hegseth revealed that the secretary received a round of Botox injections in September 2025. "It's all an ego play for Pete," said the insider. "He's always been full of himself but lately his ego is off the charts. ... He's obsessed with his body and now he wants to create the entire military in his image." People on social media seemed to agree. One person on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Pete Hegseth's out here shaming 'fat troops' for not meeting his fitness standards while juicing his mug with Botox, hypocrisy so thick it needs its own PT test." Another person quipped, "Trump's Dept. of WAR: 'Make Botox Great Again!'"