Marjorie Taylor Greene And Fiancé Brian Glenn Had A Shady Start To Their Relationship
Marjorie Taylor Greene, once among Donald Trump's most devoted foot soldiers, has now been reduced to a pariah petitioning the GOP to rein him in, according to CNN — and the president, for his part, has branded her a "traitor" and a "lunatic" for supporting the release of the Epstein files. But amid the political wreckage, MTG dropped happier news by announcing her engagement to right-wing producer and Real America's Voice correspondent Brian Glenn. Greene and Glenn might wish to project the image of conservative happily-ever-after (at least, that's what Greene dubbed it on X), but considering the inside information that's surfaced about Greene and Glenn's relationship over the years, it's safe to say not even those who loudly profess traditional values could save the match from a decidedly shady origin story.
The Georgia congresswoman's romance with the right-wing media personality was first brought to light thanks to a report by the Daily Mail only weeks after Greene's former husband Perry filed for divorce — a split that actually marked round two of their marital collapse. The first implosion came back in 2012, when revelations surfaced that she had carried on affairs with two men at her gym. The Daily Mail was the outlet that also exposed those dalliances in February 2021, proving some skeletons don't stay buried no matter how deep you dig the hole.
But if Greene's romantic résumé was questionable, Glenn's departure from his own marriage practically begged for a timeline investigation. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, the Texas-based broadcaster filed divorce papers on October 14, 2022, in Collin County, Texas, only two weeks after Greene's husband Perry filed for divorce in Georgia... which, you'll have to admit, is cutting it a little close for comfort.
Greene and Glenn denied the relationship rumors, but denial doesn't photograph well
So, how did it happen? Per The Washington Post, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn initially met at a Trump rally in 2022, since both were huge MAGA devotees. In fact, Glenn credits the president with playing unintentional matchmaker. "We both, one hundred percent, were like, 'This is the guy,'" he told the Post. Of course, when the Daily Mail originally published its report, Glenn denied that his relationship with Greene had in any way affected his marriage, but the outlet had photographic receipts to back up its claims. Images from late October showed the pair had wasted no time getting cozy at different public functions. And for two people whose marriages detonated at around roughly the same time, the optics were, to put it delicately, unfortunate. The kind of unfortunate that makes people wonder whether certain relationships kicked off before others had officially run their course. Greene didn't acknowledge the relationship until April 2023. "He's from the industry, so he is a great resource. He's explained a lot, like how things work and yeah, it's great. So maybe I'm falling in love with the press," she explained to Semafor when asked about Glenn.
Of course, neither Greene nor Glenn owes anyone a rundown of their romantic calendar. But when you're a sitting congresswoman who built a brand on traditional family values, pointing fingers at everyone else's moral failings, and picking fights with your MAGA colleagues on a regular basis, the scrutiny shouldn't come as a surprise. The couple has since gone public, appearing together at events and flaunting their engagement. Love conquers all, and that, it turns out, applies to even the messiest of origin stories.