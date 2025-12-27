Marjorie Taylor Greene And Fiancé Brian Glenn Had A Shady Start To Their Relationship

Marjorie Taylor Greene, once among Donald Trump's most devoted foot soldiers, has now been reduced to a pariah petitioning the GOP to rein him in, according to CNN — and the president, for his part, has branded her a "traitor" and a "lunatic" for supporting the release of the Epstein files. But amid the political wreckage, MTG dropped happier news by announcing her engagement to right-wing producer and Real America's Voice correspondent Brian Glenn. Greene and Glenn might wish to project the image of conservative happily-ever-after (at least, that's what Greene dubbed it on X), but considering the inside information that's surfaced about Greene and Glenn's relationship over the years, it's safe to say not even those who loudly profess traditional values could save the match from a decidedly shady origin story.

The Georgia congresswoman's romance with the right-wing media personality was first brought to light thanks to a report by the Daily Mail only weeks after Greene's former husband Perry filed for divorce — a split that actually marked round two of their marital collapse. The first implosion came back in 2012, when revelations surfaced that she had carried on affairs with two men at her gym. The Daily Mail was the outlet that also exposed those dalliances in February 2021, proving some skeletons don't stay buried no matter how deep you dig the hole.

But if Greene's romantic résumé was questionable, Glenn's departure from his own marriage practically begged for a timeline investigation. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, the Texas-based broadcaster filed divorce papers on October 14, 2022, in Collin County, Texas, only two weeks after Greene's husband Perry filed for divorce in Georgia... which, you'll have to admit, is cutting it a little close for comfort.