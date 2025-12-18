Marjorie Taylor Greene Flaunts Giant Engagement Ring & Gives Karoline's Bling A Run For Its Money
Though White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has been known for her ambitious jewelry, it seems a new contender has entered the arena. Taking a brief respite from instigating messy feuds within her own party, Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again put herself front and center by showing off her huge engagement ring. Ever since her boyfriend Brian Glenn posted to Instagram on December 16 that "She said 'yes,'" Greene has been making sure that her left hand is on display. While Leavitt's wedding ring certainly cost a pretty penny, Greene's engagement ring seems to have some extra sparkle.
Of course, everyone is well within their right to celebrate a major milestone as they see fit, but rubbing her bling in everyone's face might not be the best move for Greene. Not only is she in the midst of a fairly brutal feud with President Donald Trump, but the Georgia representative is also shaking things up in her career. In November, Greene announced that she would be stepping down from her current position, leaving her seat open in January 2026. Perhaps flaunting her giant ring is Greene's way of trying to prove she's onto bigger and better things, but it still feels like she's trying to steal the thunder of the current administration.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's engagement has strange timing
Considering how barbed Marjorie Taylor Greene's spat with Donald Trump has been, her engagement has some suspicious timing. When Donald Trump Jr. announced that he and Bettina Anderson were engaged on December 15, it took Greene no time at all to fire back. Barely 24 hours later, Greene's boyfriend Brian Glenn put a ring on it, making the whole thing feel a bit competitive.
This isn't the first time Greene has dragged Glenn into her mess. Glenn, a White House correspondent for conservative outlet Real America's Voice, has the unique position of needing access to the president to do his job. Though Glenn still seems to be in Trump's good graces, or at least still gets front-row access at events and press conferences, having a dueling engagement with Don Jr. might not earn him any favors.
Plus, Greene rocking her bling in front of Karoline Leavitt might also turn the tide against her and Glenn. Leavitt is favored by the president, meaning Greene could be trying to use her engagement to not only dig at Don Jr., but also the White House press secretary. This could all be an elaborate ploy to hurt the president's feelings, but that would be giving Greene an awful lot of credit, and maybe she's just seeking some congratulations. Mazel tov, Marjorie.