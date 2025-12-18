Marjorie Taylor Greene Flaunts Giant Engagement Ring & Gives Karoline's Bling A Run For Its Money

Considering how barbed Marjorie Taylor Greene's spat with Donald Trump has been, her engagement has some suspicious timing. When Donald Trump Jr. announced that he and Bettina Anderson were engaged on December 15, it took Greene no time at all to fire back. Barely 24 hours later, Greene's boyfriend Brian Glenn put a ring on it, making the whole thing feel a bit competitive.

This isn't the first time Greene has dragged Glenn into her mess. Glenn, a White House correspondent for conservative outlet Real America's Voice, has the unique position of needing access to the president to do his job. Though Glenn still seems to be in Trump's good graces, or at least still gets front-row access at events and press conferences, having a dueling engagement with Don Jr. might not earn him any favors.

Plus, Greene rocking her bling in front of Karoline Leavitt might also turn the tide against her and Glenn. Leavitt is favored by the president, meaning Greene could be trying to use her engagement to not only dig at Don Jr., but also the White House press secretary. This could all be an elaborate ploy to hurt the president's feelings, but that would be giving Greene an awful lot of credit, and maybe she's just seeking some congratulations. Mazel tov, Marjorie.