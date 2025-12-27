Where Dylan Dreyer And Her Ex Stand After Messy Divorce

For over a decade, award-winning (and surprisingly sporty) NBC personality Dylan Dreyer was happily married to fellow network employee Brian Fichera. But workplace romances can often get messy, and from the sound of things, Meyer struggled to grapple with the fact that things were falling apart before she and her husband ultimately decided to call it quits. But where do Dreyer and Fichera stand now that the dust has more or less settled?

Dreyer, known for her gig co-anchoring "Today," announced over Instagram in July 2025 that she and Fichera had separated after 13 years of marriage. However, she also disclosed that said announcement was coming several months after the fact. Nevertheless, she insisted, "We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another." Notably, an anonymous source familiar with the couple separately confirmed to People at the time that this sentiment was indeed genuine.

Still, in November 2025 Dreyer went on her show to shed some light on the actual reason her marriage ended, explaining that her romantic relationship with Fichera simply wasn't working anymore. "We're no longer husband and wife. And all those things that were broken — I don't hold them against [him]. Because we've accepted they're broken. That's why we separated. Now let's move forward as friends," she said on "Today." Dreyer further explained that certain things about her ex that angered her when they were a couple no longer bother her at all. "You give them a little more grace when you're not married to it," she said. Dreyer also reiterated that, through it all, her and Fichera's three sons remained their top priority.