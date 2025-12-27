Where Dylan Dreyer And Her Ex Stand After Messy Divorce
For over a decade, award-winning (and surprisingly sporty) NBC personality Dylan Dreyer was happily married to fellow network employee Brian Fichera. But workplace romances can often get messy, and from the sound of things, Meyer struggled to grapple with the fact that things were falling apart before she and her husband ultimately decided to call it quits. But where do Dreyer and Fichera stand now that the dust has more or less settled?
Dreyer, known for her gig co-anchoring "Today," announced over Instagram in July 2025 that she and Fichera had separated after 13 years of marriage. However, she also disclosed that said announcement was coming several months after the fact. Nevertheless, she insisted, "We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another." Notably, an anonymous source familiar with the couple separately confirmed to People at the time that this sentiment was indeed genuine.
Still, in November 2025 Dreyer went on her show to shed some light on the actual reason her marriage ended, explaining that her romantic relationship with Fichera simply wasn't working anymore. "We're no longer husband and wife. And all those things that were broken — I don't hold them against [him]. Because we've accepted they're broken. That's why we separated. Now let's move forward as friends," she said on "Today." Dreyer further explained that certain things about her ex that angered her when they were a couple no longer bother her at all. "You give them a little more grace when you're not married to it," she said. Dreyer also reiterated that, through it all, her and Fichera's three sons remained their top priority.
Dylan Dreyer and her ex-husband remained dedicated to raising their kids
During her special appearance on "Today" in November 2025, Dylan Dreyer also opened up about her co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Brian Fichera, as well as how they explained the situation to their children. "I asked [eldest son] Calvin, 'What do you think a family is?' And he said, 'It's a group of people that love each other.' And I said, 'That's what we are, and we will always be that for you. But Mommy and Daddy work better as friends than as husband and wife,'" Dreyer said, adding that her boys remain "surrounded by love," and that she was dedicated to being "a better friend [to Fichera] than a wife."
To that end, by no means have Dreyer and Fichera banished each other from their respective households. Quite the contrary, in fact. According to Dreyer, she, Fichera, and their children regularly still have dinner together as a family, and — at the time of the show — were planning on doing the same for Thanksgiving. In other words, it clearly wasn't lost on the couple that while their world would certainly change as a result of their separation, their kids were likely to catch the brunt of that in many ways. So, they made a conscious effort to maintain as much stability on that front as they possibly could. "I want their dad in their life. They need that," Dreyer said. "They need both the dynamic of a mother and a father, and we're providing that to them in the best way possible."