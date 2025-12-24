Inside Jason Bateman's Complex Relationship With His Sister Justine

In the world of '80s sitcoms, Jason and Justine Bateman ruled the small screen. She shot to fame as the cute but clueless Mallory Keaton on "Family Ties," while he played the stereo-typical wise-cracking mischief maker on several short-lived sitcoms. At the height of their '80s fame, the photogenic Bateman siblings were often seen together in interviews, magazines, and on red carpets, but over the years as Justine transitioned out of the biz and Jason went on to become a Hollywood heavy hitter, they have rarely been spotted together. That has led some to speculate that the once-seemingly-close celebs were on the outs, a rumor further fueled by a comment Jason made on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast a decade ago when he admitted that although he and his sister lived less than a mile from one another at that time, they rarely got together for a hang. "Well, let's earn the relationship that adults should or could have, that is not ... you're not handcuffed because of the blood. You've gotta earn it."

Justine might have been the more famous Bateman sibling when they were young, but ultimately it was Jason who stuck it out and went on to be successful on both the large and small screen. However, he recalls their early careers with fondness. "Hers was wildly successful, my stuff was sort of middling all the time, but it was pretty neat to be in the same house and both be on television," he told GQ. "It was pretty interesting."