Andrea Bocelli is one of the most accomplished singers of all time, and an indisputable legend when it comes to classical music. The Italian tenor has sold over 90 million albums to date and generated more than 16 billion streams for his music. He has six Grammy award nominations, six Latin Grammy Award nominations, a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Andrea Bocelli even appeared on "The Bold and the Beautiful" for their on-location shoot in Rome in 2023. Furthermore, the singer also has a law degree. Suffice it to say, Bocelli has lived a life filled with opportunities and success. However, he's also had his fair share of tragedy, starting with the eye disease with which he was born.

It's worth noting that Bocelli himself has a wonderful outlook on life, centering on the healing power of music and highlighting the highs over the lows. "Life has been good to me. I've received so much more than I have been able to give back so far. All the same, I can't deny that I have had difficult times, like everyone else," he said in an interview with The Talks. "When my father died, for example, or during a difficult period when I couldn't spend as much time with my children as I wanted ... It was a painful situation, and as a result I risked losing my enthusiasm for my career. But even in that case, music was an important consolation." Here we take a look at tragic details about Andrea Bocelli's life, with an eye toward his perseverance.