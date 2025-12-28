The Sketchy Way Lauren Boebert Tried To Justify Her Raunchiest Scandal To Date
Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has had her fair share of controversies since she first took office, and one of the most infamous involved a raunchy date at a Denver theater, in 2023. The divisive politician was caught on camera fondling her date, vaping, and taking pictures throughout a live musical performance, causing a major disturbance to her fellow theatergoers. She and her date, Quinn Gallagher, who also happened to be a Democrat, were eventually escorted out of the venue by security, with Boebert also caught on camera giving staff-members the middle finger. She initially denied any wrongdoing, but once the damning footage was made public, the jig was up, and the controversial congresswoman found herself in the middle of an embarrassing sex scandal.
Boebert apologized after the footage was released but didn't do so without first offering a meek excuse, telling One America News Network, "I was a little too eccentric. I am very known for having an animated personality. Maybe overly animated personality," per the Daily Mail. She also released a statement in which she blamed her behavior on her "public and difficult divorce." But, by the time she spoke to TMZ about the scandal, Boebert had abandoned her fiery attitude, noting, "Ultimately all future date nights have been canceled, and I learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date."
Lauren Boebert has a reputation for making bad excuses
Lauren Boebert's bad girl behavior has been caught on camera a few times, and it turns out that she's been practicing coming up with bad excuses for it for quite a while too. In 2024, the controversial congresswoman was caught speeding, and bodycam footage from the officer who pulled her over revealed that, when it comes to defending her questionable behavior, Boebert can think on her feet — though she should work on coming up with more believable justifications. Instead of just admitting that she was in the wrong, the Colorado representative told the cop that she was "messing with my gears" and didn't realize how fast she was going (via YouTube). Commenters expressed disbelief at the blatant lie, with one snarking, "It's a Mazda, no manual transmission, they're automatic standard equipment. [...] Messing 'with the gears' always makes a vehicle go faster than you'd expect. Not."
It's worth noting that Boebert is no stranger to legal troubles, and this wasn't the first time she was caught speeding either. In fact, dodgy excuses followed her to Congress, where she's one of the Republican Party's most contentious figures. In 2021, the politician faced sharp criticism for making inappropriate comments about her colleague, Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar. Boebert asserted that Omar was part of the "Jihad Squad," a reference to "The Squad," and that she could even be a suicide bomber (via Newsweek).
In a subsequent statement, the controversial congresswoman apologized to the Muslim community but not Omar. During an interview with Real America's Voice, Boebert asserted, "[She] needed more fundraising for this quarter. This quarter was a little slow for her. So let's go on TV, shed some tears, and play the victim," (via X, formerly known as Twitter).