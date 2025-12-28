The Sketchy Way Lauren Boebert Tried To Justify Her Raunchiest Scandal To Date

Lauren Boebert's bad girl behavior has been caught on camera a few times, and it turns out that she's been practicing coming up with bad excuses for it for quite a while too. In 2024, the controversial congresswoman was caught speeding, and bodycam footage from the officer who pulled her over revealed that, when it comes to defending her questionable behavior, Boebert can think on her feet — though she should work on coming up with more believable justifications. Instead of just admitting that she was in the wrong, the Colorado representative told the cop that she was "messing with my gears" and didn't realize how fast she was going (via YouTube). Commenters expressed disbelief at the blatant lie, with one snarking, "It's a Mazda, no manual transmission, they're automatic standard equipment. [...] Messing 'with the gears' always makes a vehicle go faster than you'd expect. Not."

It's worth noting that Boebert is no stranger to legal troubles, and this wasn't the first time she was caught speeding either. In fact, dodgy excuses followed her to Congress, where she's one of the Republican Party's most contentious figures. In 2021, the politician faced sharp criticism for making inappropriate comments about her colleague, Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar. Boebert asserted that Omar was part of the "Jihad Squad," a reference to "The Squad," and that she could even be a suicide bomber (via Newsweek).

In a subsequent statement, the controversial congresswoman apologized to the Muslim community but not Omar. During an interview with Real America's Voice, Boebert asserted, "[She] needed more fundraising for this quarter. This quarter was a little slow for her. So let's go on TV, shed some tears, and play the victim," (via X, formerly known as Twitter).