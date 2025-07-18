Times Lauren Boebert's Bad Girl Behavior Was Caught On Camera
Lauren Boebert stirred dating rumors with Kid Rock in 2025, but she found the love of her life years prior: guns. Although the Colorado Congresswoman's love for firearms has gotten her in hot water on numerous occasions, she just can't seem to let go of them. In January 2021, Boebert confirmed that she had developed an unhealthy attachment to her gun by sharing a video of her carrying a Glock around Capitol Hill. Although Boebert sought to explain why she felt compelled to carry a weapon to work, her strange explanation only muddled things further.
Let me tell you why I WILL carry my Glock to Congress.
Government does NOT get to tell me or my constituents how we are allowed to keep our families safe.
I promise to always stand strong for our 2nd Amendment rights.https://t.co/E75tYpdN4B pic.twitter.com/qg7QGenrNo
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 4, 2021
Then, in March, she shared a video where she urged then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to take down the barbed wire fence that had been put around the Capitol after the January 6 riots. She ended the plea on an uncomfortable note by saying, "Madam Speaker, tear down this wall," as the sound of a gunshot echoed. If all of that wasn't strange enough already, she cemented her love for guns with a restaurant called Shooters Grill.
As the New York Times reported, Boebert's love for firearms extended to the menu since the establishment offered items like "Locked N' Loaded Nachos," "Shotgun" burritos, and "Swiss & Wesson" burgers. These strange food items would likely be served by a server carrying a gun. Unfortunately for her, the physical testament to her love wasn't built to last. In 2022, Boebert took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm that the "safest restaurant in America" was shutting its doors. Thankfully for Boebert, she had several other questionable means to keep her bad girl persona on full display.
Her bad behavior got her kicked out of a play
One of Lauren Boebert's messiest controversies happened at a 2023 "Beetlejuice" play, of all places. It all started when The Denver Post reported that the Congresswoman and her male pal, Quinn Gallagher, had been kicked out of a Colorado theatre because they were supposedly being obnoxious on several levels. In addition to allegedly disrupting fellow theatre goers' experience with her loud singing, Boebert also broke theatre rules by recording the play on her phone and vaping indoors.
At the time, her campaign manager, Drew Sexton, conceded that she had been snapping photos of "Beetlejuice" because she didn't know it was against the rules. He shared a cheeky statement that made light of the incident and denied that Boebert had vaped. However, CCTV footage from the night proved otherwise since it appeared to show Boebert vaping and dancing energetically in her seat.
As Newsweek noted, the Republican politician shared a statement in which she claimed, "I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night's events with my campaign manager." It's worth noting that a pregnant woman who was sitting behind Boebert at the musical play informed The Denver Post that she had asked Boebert to stop vaping and received a curt "no" in response. In other videos from the night, we saw Gallagher and Boebert supposedly groping each other. Boebert also raised a middle finger while being escorted out. Given all this, it's unsurprising that she admitted that she "fell short of [her] values" on that night in her statement.
She was caught speeding
In July 2024, FOX31 Denver shared police body cam footage that showed Lauren Boebert's poor attempt to weasel her way out of trouble. The video captured the interaction between the Colorado Congresswoman and a state trooper, who had approached her vehicle to give her a speeding ticket on May 12. Boebert immediately admitted her mistake and came up with a strange excuse for it, saying, "I was messing with my gears, and I know I ended up going way too fast."
The news outlet also noted that the Republican politician claimed that "she was having issues with her transmission, which is why she didn't realize she was speeding." After the short interaction, the officer cut her a ticket for driving at "84 in a 65-mile-per-hour zone." Moreover, the trooper warned Boebert that she stood to lose her license if she wasn't more careful behind the wheel in the future.
According to CBS Colorado, Boebert's ticket charges amounted to $174.50, which she failed to pay on time. Her campaign manager, Drew Sexton, informed Westword that the mishap in payment occurred because she had, for some unbeknownst reason, chosen to send a check to pay her dues instead of using the online system. And the check was sent back to her. However, an Eagle County Court clerk, who aided the politician in settling her dues over the phone, stated that she hadn't told them that she had previously sent a check. As per law, the delayed payment was raised in court, and Boebert opted for a standard plea deal to put an end to the situation.
Lauren Boebert once threw a pamphlet featuring a grieving mother in the trash
In a July 2023 video shared on X, we saw activists handing Lauren Boebert a pamphlet which featured the plea of a bereaved mother, who had lost her 10-year-old daughter in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting in 2022. In the emotional message, the mother recalled her child's sweetest personality traits, opened up about her grief, and urged lawmakers to ban assault rifles to prevent school shootings.
Update: We just talked to Lauren Boebert about what the pin represents. She immediately threw away the pin and shook her head "no" when I said we hope you can take action on gun violence prevention. https://t.co/51amIYJiUx pic.twitter.com/Yh4lboUr8t
— sarah fishkind (@sarahefishkind) July 18, 2023
After taking a quick scan of the pamphlet, which also contained a pin shaped like the green Converse shoes that the child was wearing at the time of the shooting, Boebert threw it in the nearest trash can. The offensive decision naturally sparked widespread backlash. Parkland shooting survivor and gun control activist David Hogg shared the video, writing, "This is how congress treats survivors." Likewise, Lives Robbed, a gun control advocacy group founded by the parents who lost their kids in the shooting, told The Independent that Boebert's actions were "disgusting and beyond insulting."
Notably, Boebert had ignored the video's original poster in June 2023, when she and other protestors had urged her to go and listen to the stories of the victims of gun violence who had gathered in the area. She had been similarly unbothered by gun violence two years prior. In November 2021, four teens lost their lives in a school shooting in Michigan. However, that didn't stop Boebert from sharing a snap of her four sons holding assault rifles as they gathered around the Christmas tree in the following month. The House Representative's holiday card obviously had the Internet seeing red.
She heckled Joe Biden during his State of the Union address in 2022
During Joe Biden's State of the Union address in 2022, he opened up about a topic that was close to his heart: army veterans developing cancer. As the then-president stated the veterans would end up in "flag-draped coffins," Lauren Boebert shouted, "You put them there — 13 of them," referencing the military members who had lost their lives during the U.S.'s military withdrawal from Afghanistan the previous year.
The comment was met by boos from fellow politicians. Even Kamala Harris' dislike was apparent on her face. However, Joe paid the heckling no mind and continued to talk about how his son, veteran Beau Biden, had lost his life due to brain cancer. Elsewhere in his State of the Union address, the Democratic president stressed the importance of creating better immigration policies, which caused Boebert to chant, "Build that wall" (via YouTube). Although Marjorie Taylor Greene had one of her messiest public feuds with the Colorado congresswoman, she, too, repeated the chant.
The heckling received criticism from Democrats, Republicans, and the general public alike. As the AP noted, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had the perfect response to the heckling, telling reporters, "[Boebert and Greene] should just shut up." Boebert later clapped back at Pelosi by saying that she had no intentions of keeping quiet about Joe's supposed shortcomings that had claimed lives. When Fox News questioned Boebert about the backlash from the interruption, she stood her ground, asserting, "You're darn right I spoke up," she continued. "And if I could redo last night, I would absolutely do it again" (via YouTube).
She has had several run-ins with the law
Lauren Boebert has a history of legal troubles and has been arrested several times. In 2010, the police got involved in a spat between Boebert and her neighbors over her pit bulls endangering their dogs' lives. According to Colorado Newsline, while Boebert was at a musical festival in 2015, she noticed that the police were detaining people for underaged drinking and shouted "something to the affect (sic) of 'they didn't read you your Miranda Rights so that is an illegal detention,'" per a police statement.
A deputy stated that they believed the Colorado Congresswoman was encouraging the detainees to break free from police custody. Police eventually arrested Boebert for disorderly conduct, and a deputy claimed she had a strange reaction to her arrest, sharing, "Lauren said multiple times that she had friends at Fox News and that the arrest would be national news." According to the police report, Boebert had also warned officers that Fox News reporters would march down to the courthouse if they arrested her.
Boebert would end up dodging two court dates. The Republican politician was arrested for missing the second date, and the charge was dismissed the following month. Boebert apparently didn't learn from her past mistakes because she dodged another court appearance in 2017 for a 2016 careless driving charge. Subsequently, she became an inmate at the Garfield County Jail for about an hour and a half after having her mugshot taken. Despite stirring up so much trouble, Boebert claimed to be a "tireless defender of law enforcement" in a blog post on her website.