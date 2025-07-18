Times Lauren Boebert's Bad Girl Behavior Was Caught On Camera

Lauren Boebert stirred dating rumors with Kid Rock in 2025, but she found the love of her life years prior: guns. Although the Colorado Congresswoman's love for firearms has gotten her in hot water on numerous occasions, she just can't seem to let go of them. In January 2021, Boebert confirmed that she had developed an unhealthy attachment to her gun by sharing a video of her carrying a Glock around Capitol Hill. Although Boebert sought to explain why she felt compelled to carry a weapon to work, her strange explanation only muddled things further.

Let me tell you why I WILL carry my Glock to Congress. Government does NOT get to tell me or my constituents how we are allowed to keep our families safe. I promise to always stand strong for our 2nd Amendment rights.https://t.co/E75tYpdN4B pic.twitter.com/qg7QGenrNo — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 4, 2021

Then, in March, she shared a video where she urged then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to take down the barbed wire fence that had been put around the Capitol after the January 6 riots. She ended the plea on an uncomfortable note by saying, "Madam Speaker, tear down this wall," as the sound of a gunshot echoed. If all of that wasn't strange enough already, she cemented her love for guns with a restaurant called Shooters Grill.

As the New York Times reported, Boebert's love for firearms extended to the menu since the establishment offered items like "Locked N' Loaded Nachos," "Shotgun" burritos, and "Swiss & Wesson" burgers. These strange food items would likely be served by a server carrying a gun. Unfortunately for her, the physical testament to her love wasn't built to last. In 2022, Boebert took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm that the "safest restaurant in America" was shutting its doors. Thankfully for Boebert, she had several other questionable means to keep her bad girl persona on full display.