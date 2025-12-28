What We Know About Kristi Noem's Look-Alike Daughters
It goes without saying that, wielding a nickname like "ICE Barbie," U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem would have raised a couple of American Girl dolls. Despite sporting a serious case of Mar-A-Lago face, remnants of the Republican politician's former profile can be found on her look-alike daughters, Kassidy Peters and Kennedy Frick. Sharing a striking resemblance to their mother, as well as to each other, the two portray an idyllic South Dakota lifestyle. Their Instagram feeds showcase the women hunting; on horseback; with their family, including their father, brother, and husbands; and even in Washington, D.C., alongside President Donald Trump.
Between Christmas at the White House and dishing out Thanksgiving dinner to Secret Service agents, it's safe to assume that politics is a family affair. Despite rubbing elbows with high-profile members of the GOP on a regular basis, it seems that the widespread phenomenon of exaggerated cosmetic procedures aren't quite rubbing off on Peters and Frick. The sisters' smiles and eyes look exactly like their mother's during her pageantry days — excluding the large '80s hair, of course. While their social media presence might scream family (and America) first, both Peters and Frick are committed to making a name for themselves. However, while it might seem as though all's peaceful in the home on the range, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree in terms of scandal.
Frick owns and operates a pilates studio in South Dakota, after pivoting from work in public service and sales. As of writing, Peters is a development officer at Pheasants Forever and a real estate agent — albeit after a rocky start.
The sisters launched a joint venture
Kassidy Peters had reportedly been struggling to fulfill the South Dakota state criteria for her real estate appraiser license, and after a meeting was set up with state officials and Kristi Noem, Peters was granted an unofficial third chance to complete it. Although South Dakota lawmakers officially determined that Peters had received special treatment, Peters and her mother still maintain that the purpose of the conversation was to address systemic flaws in the criteria. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Peters argued that, "If my last name wasn't Noem, things wouldn't have been as difficult as they were."
Family is seemingly central to all three Noem women. In an interview with "Pod Force One," Noem states that she took her position as the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security because, " ... at the end of the day, the work that we do today is about our kids." She later added, "I don't want to have my grandchildren think that their grandma left them a country that's worse off than she had." Kennedy Frick welcomed her first daughter in February of 2025, and Peters delivered her third child in May of 2024.
In addition to parenting and their respective career ambitions, the two sisters are also co-hosts of the podcast "Threads of Wellth." Launched in November 2025, the podcast's tagline on their Instagram bio includes "wellness without pressure," and the show features them sharing personal stories from their private lives and advice to listeners. Noem's family seemingly does their best to keep the family front strong, despite rumors of their parents' unhappy relationship and Noem's speculated affair with a coworker.