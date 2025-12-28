What We Know About Kristi Noem's Look-Alike Daughters

It goes without saying that, wielding a nickname like "ICE Barbie," U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem would have raised a couple of American Girl dolls. Despite sporting a serious case of Mar-A-Lago face, remnants of the Republican politician's former profile can be found on her look-alike daughters, Kassidy Peters and Kennedy Frick. Sharing a striking resemblance to their mother, as well as to each other, the two portray an idyllic South Dakota lifestyle. Their Instagram feeds showcase the women hunting; on horseback; with their family, including their father, brother, and husbands; and even in Washington, D.C., alongside President Donald Trump.

Between Christmas at the White House and dishing out Thanksgiving dinner to Secret Service agents, it's safe to assume that politics is a family affair. Despite rubbing elbows with high-profile members of the GOP on a regular basis, it seems that the widespread phenomenon of exaggerated cosmetic procedures aren't quite rubbing off on Peters and Frick. The sisters' smiles and eyes look exactly like their mother's during her pageantry days — excluding the large '80s hair, of course. While their social media presence might scream family (and America) first, both Peters and Frick are committed to making a name for themselves. However, while it might seem as though all's peaceful in the home on the range, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree in terms of scandal.

Frick owns and operates a pilates studio in South Dakota, after pivoting from work in public service and sales. As of writing, Peters is a development officer at Pheasants Forever and a real estate agent — albeit after a rocky start.