Kristi Noem & Her Rumored Lover Are Cracking Under The Pressure Of Their Growing Scandals

Although people have been speculating about Kristi Noem's alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski for years, the gossip has intensified in 2025. When she became secretary of Homeland Security, Noem brought Lewandowski onto her staff as a "special government employee," according to Politico. However, despite this role being a part-time position, Lewandowski seems to be spending an outsized amount of time with Noem. Besides their time at the office, Noem and Lewandowski's suspicious housing situation in Washington, D.C., made it easy for them to hang out together after work. However, Noem did eventually relocate, citing security concerns. Even then, the rumor mill kept churning.

More recently, Noem has been the subject of rumors surrounding her job security, with some claiming that Lewandowski's presence could be her undoing. While the White House press office quickly jumped in to support Noem and praise her work, the secretary doesn't appear to be following a similar strategy with her own employees. Instead, Noem and Lewandowski are reportedly throwing their staff under the bus any time difficulties arise, creating a stressful working environment. "Everyone in leadership is so worried about what they say in email and text," one staff member confided to NBC News.

Noem even tried to shift responsibility publicly during a December 11, 2025, congressional hearing about Homeland Security's yearly performance. When there were questions about paperwork concerning the firing and re-hiring of an ICE officer, Noem remarked (via Mirror), "I'm actually surprised that you haven't gotten it. I'm going to ask my staff about that."