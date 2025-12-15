Kristi Noem & Her Rumored Lover Are Cracking Under The Pressure Of Their Growing Scandals
Although people have been speculating about Kristi Noem's alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski for years, the gossip has intensified in 2025. When she became secretary of Homeland Security, Noem brought Lewandowski onto her staff as a "special government employee," according to Politico. However, despite this role being a part-time position, Lewandowski seems to be spending an outsized amount of time with Noem. Besides their time at the office, Noem and Lewandowski's suspicious housing situation in Washington, D.C., made it easy for them to hang out together after work. However, Noem did eventually relocate, citing security concerns. Even then, the rumor mill kept churning.
More recently, Noem has been the subject of rumors surrounding her job security, with some claiming that Lewandowski's presence could be her undoing. While the White House press office quickly jumped in to support Noem and praise her work, the secretary doesn't appear to be following a similar strategy with her own employees. Instead, Noem and Lewandowski are reportedly throwing their staff under the bus any time difficulties arise, creating a stressful working environment. "Everyone in leadership is so worried about what they say in email and text," one staff member confided to NBC News.
Noem even tried to shift responsibility publicly during a December 11, 2025, congressional hearing about Homeland Security's yearly performance. When there were questions about paperwork concerning the firing and re-hiring of an ICE officer, Noem remarked (via Mirror), "I'm actually surprised that you haven't gotten it. I'm going to ask my staff about that."
Noem leaned on family after her brutal meeting with Congress
While Kristi Noem might try to implicate other staff members in her department's difficulties, she hasn't blamed Corey Lewandowski. Others, however, are convinced Lewandowski is at fault, with one FEMA official asserting that he impacts productivity, preventing them from working with Noem directly. Then again, it's possible Noem feels solidarity with Lewandowski, since their bad behavior concerning staff interactions got them hauled into a meeting with Donald Trump in September. At the December 2025 congressional hearing, however, Noem was on her own in front of a tough crowd. She tried to flip the script, telling Rep. Shri Thanedar, "Sir, I will consider your asking me to resign as an endorsement of my work" (via The New York Times).
However, Noem's bravado also fell flat due to her hasty exit. Although Noem cited a conflict with a FEMA meeting, that engagement got moved, clearing her calendar. While the secretary later proclaimed ignorance of the change, Rep. Bennie Thompson was unimpressed. "She left significantly early. This is an embarrassing display from someone who can't take the heat, is disrespectful to the committee and the Constitution," Thompson informed The Hill. Noem continued to get flak after she left the hearing, drawing ire from bystanders because she brought one of her grandchildren to work with her. The Homeland Security secretary's husband, Bryon Noem, was also right behind her. Some people thought the timing of Bryon's appearance was suspicious, given the persistent rumors about her connection with Lewandowski.