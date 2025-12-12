Kristi Noem Dusts Off Her Reclusive Husband For Public Outing & The Timing Is So Suspicious

Though she's undergone quite the transformation as secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem still can't seem to change her spots when it comes to rumors about her love life. For a long time there's been rumblings that Noem and her perpetual bestie Corey Lewandowski are having an affair, and her behavior during the back half of 2025 certainly isn't helping things. With Lewandowski constantly at her side, it seems that Noem is beginning to teeter at her duties, which is drawing the ire of President Donald Trump. With her job possibly on the line thanks to these antics, Kristi possibly decided it was best to trot out her husband, Bryon Noem, for a public hearing on December 11.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty

As can be seen in the above image, Bryon is spotted taking it all in as Kristi gives testimony in front of the House Committee on Homeland Security. While it's nice to see the couple at least playing pretend like everything is fine, even if Bryon skipped wishing Kristi a happy birthday earlier in the year, the timing is suspicious. Coming on the heels of reporting from Politico that Trump is on the hunt for new blood to take over her position, Kristi suddenly presenting herself as a family woman feels off. In fact, much of Kristi's behavior during the meeting did little to dissuade her peers and the public from feeling like something is wrong.