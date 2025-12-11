Kristi Noem's Muddy Capitol Hill Makeup Makes Her Mar-A-Lago Face Look Jarringly Raw
After Kristi Noem's face became a laughing stock when "South Park" brutally mocked her Botox, we wouldn't have been surprised to see the United States Secretary of Homeland Security revamp her look. Yet, based on the severe makeup and even more severe Mar-a-Lago face she was seen sporting at a December 11 Capitol Hill hearing, it seems that the vicious cartoon caricature of her didn't inspire Noem to opt for a more natural appearance. In fact, from the looks of it, she might actually be doubling down.
You don't have to know Noem well to recognize her very specific makeup style, one that, for most people, feels quite over-the-top for an elected official. From harsh, drawn-on eyebrows to absurdly long fake eyelashes, there are plenty of steps in her beauty routine that we'd recommend she skip. Among the worst of these makeup fails is Noem's incredibly cakey foundation, which only highlights how much filler there seems to be in her face. This was once again the case when she addressed the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security. Noem's skin was covered in caked-on makeup, resulting in a muddy texture that made her already unnatural style look even worse.
Kristi Noem's muddy makeup seems to be getting worse with time
Like so many of the women in Donald Trump's circle, Kristi Noem's Republican makeup and Mar-a-Lago face only seem to be intensifying, even when we think it can't get worse. During her Capitol Hill hearing, she sported her usual obnoxious hair extensions, lips that seemed plump with filler, and false eyelashes that were so long, they almost touched her eyebrows. As she defended her role in the Trump administration and ICE's controversial deportations while sporting this look, it was easy to see how she got her nickname: "ICE Barbie."
Noem's face and style have changed a lot over the years, but as 2025 progressed, she basically became the poster child for the very overdone MAGA aesthetic that is so on-trend among her colleagues. Long hair, possible cosmetic work and plastic surgery, and bold, heavy makeup have increasingly become her signature look, and her appearance on Capitol Hill confirmed it. Noem doesn't seem like she'll be changing her beauty routine anytime soon, but hey — at least she didn't wear her ICE costume this time. We'll take wins where we can get them.