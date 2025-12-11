Kristi Noem's Muddy Capitol Hill Makeup Makes Her Mar-A-Lago Face Look Jarringly Raw

After Kristi Noem's face became a laughing stock when "South Park" brutally mocked her Botox, we wouldn't have been surprised to see the United States Secretary of Homeland Security revamp her look. Yet, based on the severe makeup and even more severe Mar-a-Lago face she was seen sporting at a December 11 Capitol Hill hearing, it seems that the vicious cartoon caricature of her didn't inspire Noem to opt for a more natural appearance. In fact, from the looks of it, she might actually be doubling down.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty

You don't have to know Noem well to recognize her very specific makeup style, one that, for most people, feels quite over-the-top for an elected official. From harsh, drawn-on eyebrows to absurdly long fake eyelashes, there are plenty of steps in her beauty routine that we'd recommend she skip. Among the worst of these makeup fails is Noem's incredibly cakey foundation, which only highlights how much filler there seems to be in her face. This was once again the case when she addressed the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security. Noem's skin was covered in caked-on makeup, resulting in a muddy texture that made her already unnatural style look even worse.