Celebs Who Tanked Their Reputations By Supporting Trump After His Win

A celebrity's political opinion can make or break their reputation. Even someone as beloved as Taylor Swift had to learn that lesson the hard way. As the 2024 presidential elections drew closer, the world-conquering pop star, who stepped out of her apolitical shell in 2018 with a public endorsement of a local Democratic candidate, remained suspiciously tight-lipped. Swift's reputation took a bigger hit when she continued publicly associating with her fellow Kansas City Chiefs WAG, Brittany Mahomes, even after she seemingly supported Donald Trump. As social media commentators labeled the singer-songwriter spineless, Swift turned things around by writing an impassioned endorsement for Kamala Harris following the second presidential debate.

Unfortunately, the same could not be said for those who celebrated Trump's win. To better understand why a public figure's political opinions can gravely impact their popularity, we tapped into the expertise of Amy Prenner, a communications expert and the founder of The Prenner Group. As she explained, their stance could be highly polarizing to a wildly diverse audience, pointing out, "This isn't just about politics — it's about identity, values, and the emotional bond fans feel with the people they admire." Of course, the media's scrutiny of the A-lister only adds more fuel to the fire.

Moreover, widespread backlash for speaking out on a particular topic (or choosing not to say anything at all) could also negatively impact a celeb's career since it could may lead skittish brands to reconsider if they want to be associated with somebody controversial. The communications expert suggested that a public figure could better navigate these sticky situations "with honest communication, humility, and a commitment to [their] values." However, many stars have chosen to do none of these things, and their public standing greatly suffered because they openly supported Trump.