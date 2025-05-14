Celebs Who Tanked Their Reputations By Supporting Trump After His Win
A celebrity's political opinion can make or break their reputation. Even someone as beloved as Taylor Swift had to learn that lesson the hard way. As the 2024 presidential elections drew closer, the world-conquering pop star, who stepped out of her apolitical shell in 2018 with a public endorsement of a local Democratic candidate, remained suspiciously tight-lipped. Swift's reputation took a bigger hit when she continued publicly associating with her fellow Kansas City Chiefs WAG, Brittany Mahomes, even after she seemingly supported Donald Trump. As social media commentators labeled the singer-songwriter spineless, Swift turned things around by writing an impassioned endorsement for Kamala Harris following the second presidential debate.
Unfortunately, the same could not be said for those who celebrated Trump's win. To better understand why a public figure's political opinions can gravely impact their popularity, we tapped into the expertise of Amy Prenner, a communications expert and the founder of The Prenner Group. As she explained, their stance could be highly polarizing to a wildly diverse audience, pointing out, "This isn't just about politics — it's about identity, values, and the emotional bond fans feel with the people they admire." Of course, the media's scrutiny of the A-lister only adds more fuel to the fire.
Moreover, widespread backlash for speaking out on a particular topic (or choosing not to say anything at all) could also negatively impact a celeb's career since it could may lead skittish brands to reconsider if they want to be associated with somebody controversial. The communications expert suggested that a public figure could better navigate these sticky situations "with honest communication, humility, and a commitment to [their] values." However, many stars have chosen to do none of these things, and their public standing greatly suffered because they openly supported Trump.
Carrie Underwood's decision to perform at the 2025 inauguration sparked widespread backlash
In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, Carrie Underwood reasoned that she was content to remain apolitical because the general public refused to take a nuanced approach to the topic. The country singer also expressed her frustrations about people assuming her political associations based on her music. However, she apparently threw her apolitical stance out the window in 2025 by performing "America The Beautiful" at Donald Trump's second inauguration.
It's worth noting that although Underwood never explicitly voiced her support during the divisive politician's campaign, she shared a statement with People to gush about the significance of being asked to perform at the ceremony itself, adding, "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future." In response, several users on X, formerly known as Twitter, vowed to boycott the singer's music.
Luminate later reported that her streaming numbers had plummeted by six percent in the immediate aftermath of her performance. Later, a source informed the Daily Mail that Underwood's "American Idol" judging gig was also endangered by her supposed political stance. The network was reportedly worried that it may not sit well with the show's diverse audience and contestants, adding, "Her apparent support for Trump doesn't align with the show's values of inclusivity and diversity." Suffice it to say that the performance was one of Underwood's most controversial moments of all time.
Nicole Scherzinger's reputation suffered collateral damage because of Russell Brand
After Donald Trump clinched the win in the 2024 presidential elections, Russell Brand posted an Instagram video to express his unbridled joy. After speaking highly of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the controversial British comedian opined, "This could be a victory for anyone who believes in health and general goodwill, conviviality, kindness, and civics." Brand also shared his support for the Republican politician during a June 2024 episode of "Stay Free with Russell Brand" and branded him as the obvious choice for people concerned with democracy and freedom.
Although the outspoken commentator's reputation had already been greatly tarnished by the many sexual assault allegations levied against him over the years, Brand's support of Trump was somehow a whole new low for him. And yet, despite all the backlash, the "Arthur" star remained steadfast in his divisive political beliefs. And, as Brand went down with the ship, he unintentionally dragged Nicole Scherzinger with him. On Election Day 2024, the British actor shared a photo of him holding a stereotypically MAGA hat that read "Make Jesus First Again."
The former Pussycat Doll left an effusive comment underneath wondering where she could get her hands on one. This, juxtaposed against Scherzinger's 2016 Daily Mail interview where she came out as pro-choice, left many to wonder if she was secretly a Trump supporter. However, the pop star quickly shared an Instagram Story to apologize for the hurt her comment may have caused, clarifying, "Many presumptions are being drawn, which do not reflect who I am, what I stand for, or who I voted for," per Yahoo! UK.
John Stamos felt the public's wrath after attending a Mar-a-Lago event
Back in 2020, John Stamos publicly voiced his support for Joe Biden following his victory in that year's presidential elections on X. Alongside a photo of the actor proudly posing with the Democratic president, Stamos wrote that he was excited to see the country thrive under Biden's guidance. Then, on Election Day 2024, the "Full House" alum supported Kamala Harris with a heartfelt Instagram post, where he didn't just mention her by name, but included a blue heart too. As a result, people were surprised and confused to see snaps of him later attending a glitzy Mar-a-Lago event.
While some Redditors labeled the actor "spineless" for the controversial move, others called him a power-hungry money-grabber. As E! News reported, Stamos defended his decision in an Instagram Story, noting that he was there to host the Ray of Hope Gala, a nonpartisan charity event that uplifted and supported healthcare workers. "Supporting nurses isn't political—it's essential," the A-lister wrote. "These are the people who care for us and our families when we need it most, and I believe we should show up for them with the same unwavering dedication they show up with every single day."
However, his defense didn't help his case, as plenty of critics pointed out that Stamos could have easily aligned himself with the thousands of other charities that weren't associated with Trump instead. Of course, this isn't the first time that the "Thieves" star has doubled down on a controversial decision. In 2024, Stamos made it clear he felt no remorse about publicly putting his ex on blast in his memoir.
Caitlyn Jenner's support of Donald Trump left people confused
Like many other prominent Republicans, Caitlyn Jenner took to X to share her support for both Elon Musk and Donald Trump in the days following the two-time president's election victory. "Hope is back in America," she gushed alongside a photo of her posing with them. "These two men will single-handedly save western civilization and that starts with a strong United States of America. I am here and at your service and forever indebted to your sacrifice for this country." While some commentators lobbed the usual lazy transphobic comments her way, others questioned how she could wholeheartedly support either the divisive politician or Musk despite their own, well-established transphobic views.
However, when a supporter commended her for being a "trans advocate" and a vocal Trump supporter, Jenner replied that she hadn't actually adopted the first label. Even so, the former Olympian's praise seems ironic since she publicly admitted her misstep in supporting Trump during the 2016 elections. In an October 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post, Jenner acknowledged that she had ignored the LGBTQIA+ community's criticisms and continued involving herself with his troubled administration because she believed she could change things for the better from within the government.
"Sadly, I was wrong," Jenner confessed. "The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president." In fact, during a 2021 chat with CNN, the former reality star disclosed that she didn't cast her ballot in any candidate's favor in the 2020 elections. However, it didn't seem like her past sentiment or even the ensuing public backlash were enough for Jenner to have a change of heart since she continued supporting Trump throughout his second administration regardless.
Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone vocally supported Trump after he called on them for help
In January 2025, Donald Trump enlisted the help of Hollywood A-listers to boost his political ambitions. The divisive politician shared a Truth Social post to announce that he had selected Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone, and Jon Voight as his "special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California." Trump elaborated that the problematic trio would keep a finger on the pulse of the industry for him and help in the president's supposed mission to hand the reins of Hollywood back to America.
Shortly afterward, Gibson shared a statement with Variety to reveal that he wasn't aware of the nomination beforehand. Still, "Nevertheless, I heed the call. My duty as a citizen is to give any help and insight I can." In October 2024, the "Braveheart" star subtly divulged to TMZ that he would be voting for Trump since Gibson believed that Kamala Harris had "the IQ of a fence post." These were just added to the list of the actor's many controversies over the years, arguably becoming the final nail in the coffin of his reputation.
Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie's father, Voight, has publicly supported Trump several times, so his appointment came as no surprise. In contrast, Stallone became a vocal supporter of the Republican politician only after he won the 2024 elections. Speaking at Mar-a-Lago in November, the "Rocky" star sang Trump's praises and bizarrely labeled him "the second George Washington," (via YouTube). However, just days after Trump's January 2025 Truth Social post, Stallone watched his latest film "Alarum" plummet to 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.