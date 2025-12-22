Signs Tom Brady Isn't Handling Gisele Bundchen's Secret Wedding News Very Well

Gisele Bündchen has tied the knot again. The Brazilian supermodel married Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in Florida on December 3, according to People. Bündchen and Valente had a baby together in February 2025, and they'd been dating since 2023. Previously, Bündchen was married to retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady for 13 years. It's been years since they're split, and Brady reportedly knew that the marriage was coming. But still, with Brady's recent social media posts, it seems like the former NFL star might not be all that chill about Bündchen's new relationship status.

Brady posted what some think was a thirst trap on his Instagram Stories featuring him in a tight black t-shirt and shorts, showing his muscular physique, as well as a picture of him wearing a sweatshirt from his own clothing line with the phrase "forever young" on it, which he captioned, "Yuppppppp." Perhaps the oddest thing was that the song that accompanied the Stories was "1-800-273-8255," a song by Logic, which references the suicide prevention phone number at the time when the song came out, with lyrics "I've been on the low, I been taking my time / I feel like I'm out of my mind / It feel like my life ain't mine (Who can relate? Woo)."

It could be seen as posts from someone trying to stay relevant and feel young in the face of the world finding out that their ex had moved on. With the song choice, it could be seen as someone struggling through a challenging personal moment.