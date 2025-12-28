Before & After Pics Of Mad Men Star January Jones Prove She's Aging Like Fine Wine

January Jones has enjoyed some high-profile acting roles in her time, from Emma Frost in the superhero film "X-Men: First Class" to Melissa Chartres in the post-apocalyptic comedy series "The Last Man on Earth." However, Jones is probably best known for her role as Betty Draper on the acclaimed AMC period drama "Mad Men," which earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination, as well as two back-to-back Golden Globe nominations. If you can believe it, as of 2025, it's been 10 years since "Mad Men" ended — not to mention 18 years since it initially premiered. Of course, you'd never know that just from looking at Jones, as the actress behind Betty is not only just as gorgeous in real life, but has aged like fine wine in the years since the show went off the air.

Frank Trapper & Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The photo on the left was taken in March 2015, when Jones attended a special event celebrating the final seven episodes of "Mad Men." She had just turned 37 years old two months prior. (Yes, in case you're wondering, January Jones was indeed born in January.) Meanwhile, the photo on the right was taken when a 47-year-old Jones attended a joint event hosted by fashion brands Net-a-Porter and Isabel Marant in May 2025. To say that the 10 years in between the two snapshots were good to the actress would be an understatement. In fact, if they ever do a "Mad Men" revival, well ... spoiler alert: let's just say you shouldn't expect to see much of Betty Draper in it. But if this hypothetical reboot were to include flashbacks, they probably wouldn't have to spend too much money making Jones look younger. And her graceful aging certainly didn't happen by accident.