Before & After Pics Of Mad Men Star January Jones Prove She's Aging Like Fine Wine
January Jones has enjoyed some high-profile acting roles in her time, from Emma Frost in the superhero film "X-Men: First Class" to Melissa Chartres in the post-apocalyptic comedy series "The Last Man on Earth." However, Jones is probably best known for her role as Betty Draper on the acclaimed AMC period drama "Mad Men," which earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination, as well as two back-to-back Golden Globe nominations. If you can believe it, as of 2025, it's been 10 years since "Mad Men" ended — not to mention 18 years since it initially premiered. Of course, you'd never know that just from looking at Jones, as the actress behind Betty is not only just as gorgeous in real life, but has aged like fine wine in the years since the show went off the air.
The photo on the left was taken in March 2015, when Jones attended a special event celebrating the final seven episodes of "Mad Men." She had just turned 37 years old two months prior. (Yes, in case you're wondering, January Jones was indeed born in January.) Meanwhile, the photo on the right was taken when a 47-year-old Jones attended a joint event hosted by fashion brands Net-a-Porter and Isabel Marant in May 2025. To say that the 10 years in between the two snapshots were good to the actress would be an understatement. In fact, if they ever do a "Mad Men" revival, well ... spoiler alert: let's just say you shouldn't expect to see much of Betty Draper in it. But if this hypothetical reboot were to include flashbacks, they probably wouldn't have to spend too much money making Jones look younger. And her graceful aging certainly didn't happen by accident.
January Jones makes it a point to take care of herself
It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that January Jones is aging rather gracefully. The "Mad Men" star opened up about her skincare routine and beauty must-haves during a 2016 interview with Into the Gloss. "My night cream, which I've used for a long time, is Sisley Supremÿa. It's the perfect amount of moisture, and it's anti-aging, too," Jones shared. "I feel like my skin hasn't changed since I started using it. I'm afraid to stop using it, in case my face melts like a candle," she continued with a laugh. We think we speak for everyone when we say ... so far, so good, Miss Jones.
That said, getting older isn't always easy, and Jones has also spoken to the struggles that can come with aging — particularly as a woman. In a December 2025 Instagram video, just one month shy of her 48th birthday, the actress speculated that she had entered perimenopause. This would certainly line up with her age, as most women reach full-blown menopause at the age of 52, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Though Jones clarified that she hadn't received a formal diagnosis, she also explained that she had recently begun experiencing severe mood swings. Shortly thereafter, Jones revealed in a separate Instagram post that she has long suffered from misophonia — a condition that makes one extremely sensitive to certain sounds, often triggering irritability — and that it had only gotten worse with age. Once again, however, Jones is making a conscious effort to take control of the process, rather than letting it control her. In the video about her mood swings, she spoke candidly about rising above the impulses that can come as a result of sudden anger.